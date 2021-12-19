A new Ghostbusters game would be in development according to one of the franchise’s actors

The actor who played Winston Zeddemor in the movies voiced the character from the 2009 video game.

The franchise of Ghostbusters is one of the most remembered of the 80s, his films are an icon of the time, as is his catchy theme song. Its success spread throughout the nineties with toys, animation series and all kinds of products related to its original proposal, including video game.

In 2009, the series featured a video game action that captured the essence of feature films to the point of feeling like a third of the saga. The game had a remastering, and last October we learned that the creadores de Friday the 13thIllFonic were working on a new game in the franchise, although we haven’t had any further details as of yet. Ernie Hudson, known for his role in the series playing Winston Zeddemore, has spoken on the YouTube channel Countdown City Geeks about his intervention in a new Ghostbusters game, although we cannot know if he refers to the title of IllFonic.

Hudson has spoken of the difficulties in creating his characterHudson, as Nintendo Life has collected, has confirmed the existence of this new title in which his character would be present. The actor has explained that he was scheduling the recording and that he wasn’t sure who else would be in the game. From the original cast he has been able to confirm Dan Aykroyd, who played Ray Stantz, although he has not been able to secure the participation of Bill Murray.

About his character in the video game, Hudson has told an anecdote about his appearance in the game. “They’ve been sending me prototypes of the character to get a correct image, and it seems that somehow, it is difficult for them to create my image. I find it strange that they can get Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis to look exactly the same as them, but I ended up looking like Eddie Murphy or any other, “confessed the actor. Currently, the franchise is experiencing great popularity thanks to the recent premiere of Ghostbusters: Beyond.

