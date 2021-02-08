A new Halo could be in development

There appears to be a new Halo in development, based on a job posting from Microsoft.

It is a job offer as a producer, which can be seen from February 6 on the Microsoft website, and which reveals that the developer of Halo, 343 Industries, is working on a new installment of the saga. The offer says “343 is looking for a producer to help develop a new project in the Halo universe,” which presumably indicates that the new employee will not be dedicated to Halo Infinite.

The job offer calls for experience developing triple-A games in the current generation, which eliminates any idea that it is something other than a game. But there is no more data, or what genre it would be, or when it would arrive.

At the moment the only thing we know is that there is a lot of talk about Halo Wars 3, in fact, an article in the VG24 / 7 of November last year said that the existence of the new installment had already been suggested on Twitter.

For now, we are waiting for Halo Infinite; at least until we have more news.