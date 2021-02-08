Entertainment

A new Halo could be in development

February 8, 2021
1 Min Read

There appears to be a new Halo in development, based on a job posting from Microsoft.

It is a job offer as a producer, which can be seen from February 6 on the Microsoft website, and which reveals that the developer of Halo, 343 Industries, is working on a new installment of the saga. The offer says “343 is looking for a producer to help develop a new project in the Halo universe,” which presumably indicates that the new employee will not be dedicated to Halo Infinite.

The job offer calls for experience developing triple-A games in the current generation, which eliminates any idea that it is something other than a game. But there is no more data, or what genre it would be, or when it would arrive.

At the moment the only thing we know is that there is a lot of talk about Halo Wars 3, in fact, an article in the VG24 / 7 of November last year said that the existence of the new installment had already been suggested on Twitter.

For now, we are waiting for Halo Infinite; at least until we have more news.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.