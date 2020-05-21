A New Hope’ Publicist, Dies at 80 – Variety

Veteran movie publicist Charles Lippincott, finest identified for dealing with the advertising marketing campaign for George Lucas’ “Star Wars: A New Hope,” died Tuesday after being hospitalized in Vermont final week for a coronary heart assault. He was 80.

Lippincott’s spouse, Bumpy, shared the information on social media.

Lippincott joined Lucasfilm in 1975 as vp of promoting, publicity, promotion and merchandising. He’s credited with organizing in depth promotion of the primary “Star Wars” film previous to its launch in 1977 with a grass-roots marketing campaign aimed at science-fiction followers and youthful moviegoers. These strikes included publicizing the then-unknown star Mark Hamill, who accompanied Lippincott on a promotional tour beginning in 1976.

The advertising guru additionally introduced “Star Wars: A New Hope” to the San Diego Comedian Con, a previously small conference that quickly turned a vacation spot for Hollywood blockbusters and fandoms.

“Charley was one of many founding pillars of the “Star Wars” movies and phenomenon,” mentioned Lucas in an announcement. “He started in earnest the idea of licensing movement photos at a time when the one different firm doing so was Disney. Charley was the one who mentioned early on that ‘we will make this work’ and was the primary particular person to each develop “Star Wars” licensing and interact with the followers. He had insights into advertising and public relations that have been really unparalleled.”

Hamill shared a an announcement on the official “Star Wars” weblog. “He turned a legend of promoting for a purpose,” he mentioned. “He was good at what he did. We traveled the world collectively selling “Star Wars” earlier than anybody knew what it was. He was a superb good friend and I’ll all the time miss him.”

Lippincott additionally labored on campaigns for Michael Crichton’s “Westworld,” Alfred Hitchcock’s “Household Plot,” Ridley Scott’s “Alien” and “Flash Gordon.” He was a producer on Sylvester Stallone’s 1995 sci-fi basic “Choose Dredd.”