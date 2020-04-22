A New Hunger Games Movie Is Coming Thanks To New Book From Suzanne Collins

In case you missed final summer season’s announcement of the Hunger Games prequel ebook, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will observe Coriolanus Snow, the primary antagonist of the primary Hunger Games collection who was beforehand portrayed by Donald Sutherland, at age 18, lengthy earlier than he turns into the president of Panem. Along with his household having fallen on exhausting instances, Snow sees a possibility to reverse their fortunes when he’s chosen to be a mentor within the 10th Hunger Games, though his pleasure is snuffed out when he learns he’s assigned to information the woman tribute from District 12, the poorest of Panem’s 13 districts and the place Katniss Everdeen can be born a long time later.