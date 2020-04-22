A New Hunger Games Movie Is Coming Thanks To New Book From Suzanne Collins

Depart a Remark
Whether or not you learn the favored Hunger Games books by Suzanne Collins or watched the four-movie saga starring Jennifer Lawrence, each roads led to the identical place: Katniss Everdeen’s story concluding. Nevertheless, we’re not achieved exploring the Hunger Games universe on each the printed web page and the large display. It’s been introduced that the forthcoming Hunger Games prequel novel will certainly be tailored right into a film.
Lionsgate has formally introduced that Suzanne Collins’ The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which hits bookshelves on Might 19, is getting the cinematic remedy. Francis Lawrence, who directed all however the first of the Hunger Games motion pictures, is again to helm the prequel, and producers Nina Jacobson and Brad are additionally returning. Along with serving as an govt producer, Collins has been tapped to pen the movie’s remedy, and Little Miss Sunshine’s Michael Arndt will adapt the screenplay.
In case you missed final summer season’s announcement of the Hunger Games prequel ebook, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will observe Coriolanus Snow, the primary antagonist of the primary Hunger Games collection who was beforehand portrayed by Donald Sutherland, at age 18, lengthy earlier than he turns into the president of Panem. Along with his household having fallen on exhausting instances, Snow sees a possibility to reverse their fortunes when he’s chosen to be a mentor within the 10th Hunger Games, though his pleasure is snuffed out when he learns he’s assigned to information the woman tribute from District 12, the poorest of Panem’s 13 districts and the place Katniss Everdeen can be born a long time later.
We’ll have to attend and see who’s solid because the younger Coriolanus Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, however right here’s what Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Movement Image Group about Suzanne Collins’ new ebook being was a film:
Suzanne’s new ebook has been well worth the wait. It presents every thing followers might hope for and count on from The Hunger Games whereas additionally breaking new floor and introducing a wholly new canvas of characters. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is creatively thrilling and takes this world to complicated new dimensions that open up wonderful cinematic prospects. We’re thrilled to reunite this filmmaking group with this very distinctive franchise, and we are able to’t wait to start manufacturing.
Joe Drake additionally known as making The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes a “precedence” for Lionsgate, so it feels like we are able to count on this venture to reach sooner fairly than later. Nonetheless, at the least as soon as the ebook arrives subsequent month, then we’ll know what we are able to particularly count on from the film. Together with exploring Coriolanus Snow’s origins, hopefully the story may even flesh out the mythology of Panem additional.
The unique 4 Hunger Games motion pictures had been launched between 2012 and 2015, and for probably the most half had been every met with strong crucial reception. Commercially, nonetheless, they shined a lot brighter, taking in practically $three billion worldwide altogether. For now, it looks like The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes can be a one-and-done story, however who is aware of, possibly the Hunger Games franchise will observe in Unbelievable Beasts’ footsteps and switch this story right into a prequel saga.
