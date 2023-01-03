A new image from Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse shows a fight between Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099

As part of the 20th anniversary of Sony Pictures Animation, it has been shared a new image of Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiversethe next animated movie of the Marvel hero, in which we can see two variants of Spidey fighting.

It has been The Wrap media, in a report that delves into the first 20 years of Sony Pictures in the field of animation, who has shared this image. This is a frame from the next Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse in which we can see a showdown between Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099one of the dozens of variants of the character that we can enjoy in the new film.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

In the original version of Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse, Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O’Hara) will be played by actor Oscar Isaac, which we have recently seen in Marvel’s Moon Knight series. In the case of Miles Morales, the actor from the original version who is in charge of dubbing him is Shameik Moore.

This new image is one of the many previews of Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse that we are enjoying in recent weeks. A few days ago we were also able to see a spectacular poster for the next film starring a huge number of variants of Spider-Man, all of them present in the feature film.

All the universes that will be visited in Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse will have a unique and differential artistic style, which promises to be a true spectacle for the sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 2, 2023.