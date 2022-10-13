A new international architecture, the foreign policy that the United States needs

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield addresses the general assembly ahead of a vote on a resolution condemning Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine (Reuters)

The world lacks good international governance, and an important part of the problem is due to the great paradox of XXI century, since the architecture of world organizations is in the hands of institutions that correspond to another historical era. Indeed, we live in the era known as globalization, while most of the organisms that govern the planet were created at the end of World War II and the later Cold War.

Even more, those of a financial order created in more recent dates, do not alter and on the contrary confirm what has been said, since they operate either within institutions created at that time or that function with that logic of power.

It is not only the case with almost all thematic institutions such as the World Health Organization, UNESCO in culture or FAO in agriculture and food, but also with the territorial organisms of the system of United Nations such as the ECLAC.

The foregoing takes place in a world in constant transformation, and also a constant lack of adaptation to these modifications, as reflected in the annual rites of the UN General Assemblydespite the fact that its composition has varied enormously, since in 1946 there were few independent African countries and today there are 54.

This situation of lack of adaptation to the real worldin form and substance, is not only manifested within the HIM, but also outside of it, in those groupings that link countries by affinity or by region. It is the case of the Organization of American States (OAS), the African Unionthe Arab Leagueor the current European Unionwhich simply does not have an international weight corresponding to the economic, historical and cultural weight of the countries that comprise them.

inside the HIMpower is concentrated in the Security Councilwhich has the anachronism that those powers with the right to a permanent veto represent the winners of the Second World War, which explains that neither Germany in Japan integrate it. That very power of veto leads to powers such as USA o Russia it is often skipped just like former colonial powers like France o United Kingdom when they intervene in former African colonies.

The system of HIM not only has a political component but also an economic one, since the origin of both the world Bank as of International Monetary Fund dates back to July 1944 and the conference of Breton Woods.

Both emerged as institutions to which countries turned through governments, but they have lost relevance in a world in which capital moves quickly pressing the key of devices such as computers or personal telephones. Evidence that they reflect another era is found in statutes that still allow situations in which former colonial powers such as Belgium they maintain shareholding rights that do not pale compared to countries that stand out in their economic power.

The result is generally irrelevance and much criticism of an excessive, costly, and generally inefficient bureaucracy. It is also a system that today is characterized by biases, even when it should lack them due to the nature of its activity, as occurs in the Unescoand, above all, in the area of ​​Human Rights, which is obsessively focused on Israel and not on systematic violators of those universal rights, as shown by the case of countries that have integrated its Council such as Pakistan, Syria, Iran, Cuba o Venezuela.

The very bureaucracy of these institutions, which was marginal and contained during the cold war, has become an alternative power that is not always accountable to its constituents (the member States) and that has sometimes sought to impose agendas with the values through which he believes the world should be governed. Furthermore, more than once through minor resolutions, agreements, programs, using the soft law as a shortcut to International rightand bypassing the mechanism of the Treaties themselves, has sought to bind the Member States in various ways, sometimes using specific rulings of international courts.

In short, starting with their own United Nationsthe architecture of international organizations is not the most appropriate or advisable for the world of XXI century. It is an inefficient and obsolete system, which is why a new structure and institutionality is needed that reflects, economically and politically, the current diversity and multipolarity.

Can be done? Yes, it can, to which it should be added that it fundamentally depends on the USA. But, why the United States?

Not only because it is still the first power, still the number one superpower, but also it is still the main financier of those institutions. It is also his story, since the two great attempts of the 20th century were his work, both the extinct League of Nations in the first half of the century and the United Nationsof the second half.

There is no other or another. It does not seem that China o Russiahave the interest to do so, nor do two countries that, as France and the United Kingdom they move away from the first places, in terms of power.

USAIn addition, it needs the challenge, since it would allow it to have something that it lacks today, in the form of a united, bipartisan foreign policy, as it would also order its foreign policy, with the automatism and clarity that its great rival for the scepter of the main superpower is China.

Outside Chinathere is no other country that can aspire to compete globally for first place with USA, with the aggregate that has increasingly growing economic resources. There is no other rivalry that has the ability to define the geopolitics of XXI centuryFurthermore, everything indicates that area by area, sector by sector, China seems to be moving just like USA the 20th century when it was proposed to take the scepter from the British empire.

Hoy, USA can do it, we don’t know if in a few years he will be able or will. Today, not only can it, but it is also still influential in all indicators of power, from the military to the cultural, from the hard power al soft power.

It would also give the United States a sense of mission as well as a bipartisan foreign policy, a state policy that it currently lacks. Today, it has the opposite, since in basic areas what predominates is the divided house that I was talking about Lincoln.

The current polarization of the USA is such that we not only find it very divided, but also with conflicting visions regarding its past and its future.a country where its elites seem to have lost not only their unity but also their sense of mission around the superiority of their economic and political systems, unlike the Chinese elite where that supposed superiority seems to abound, from business leaders to activists of communist party.

Above all, it is the finding that the current structure and its architecture of international organizations has already fulfilled its historical functionand today, it seems to create as many problems as it solves, with the addition that the current system provides less and less certainty and respect for the rules of the game, that is, as the invasion of Ukrainethe international system does not guarantee stability.

And if history teaches anything, it is that, both economically and politically, in a scenario like the one described, there are inevitably forces that push towards conflict.

No other country could have the interest of USA to seek a reform of this magnitude of the international system. Nor does anyone have their history, and still, the power, although we do not know if they have the will to exercise it.

The big question is that, does the USA still have the will to continue occupying the first place, and if so, for how long?

If it does, I think the first step in dealing with a situation where the economic power of China makes it as or more complicated than the Cold Waris to have a strategy whose first step occurs to me is a new international architecture, more in keeping with the historical era in which we have lived, and which today harms USA.

And maybe there’s a Nobel Peace Prize as a reward for whoever leads the initiative.