A new Marvel MMO is in development by the creators of DC Universe Online

Enad Global 7 is working on a blockbuster that will use Marvel licenses, led by the creator of City of Heroes.

Marvel is throwing the house out the window in terms of its superhero universe, it is something that has been happening since the last decade in the cinema and we are also seeing it with video games. Projects like Spider-Man from Insomniac Games, for which we are already waiting for a sequel, Marvel’s Avengers or the recent Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, are just some of the titles that they have adapted your universe.

But fans of Captain America, Iron Man and Hulk, you are in luck, because thanks to the latest report for investors from Enad Global 7, we learned that they are working on a massively multiplayer online game based on Marvel franchises, developed by Dimensional Ink Studios and directed by Jack Emmert, co-founder of Cryptic Studios.

DC Universe Online will receive content and graphic update in 2023Emmert was the director of City of Heroes, although he has been in charge of DC Universe Online for more than a decade. The development of the new Marvel MMO It comes after several closed projects and others canceled. We still do not have an approximate date for the arrival of this new MMO, although we know that it will be an ambitious blockbuster.

Meanwhile, DC Universe Online has confirmed a large investment for update all your graphic section, in addition to the arrival of an expansion of content for 2023. The game, which has celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, arrived on Nintendo Switch in 2019, with a great reception celebrated by its creators.

