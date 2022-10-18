A new NBA season kicks off: the eight key facts you need to know

LeBron James and Stephen Curry will face each other again in a new NBA season

This Tuesday, October 18, the initial jump of the new season of the NBA with two games that promise to be up to par in the best basketball league in the world and a series of attractions that will add color to the competition that has the reigning champions Golden State Warriors of Stephen Curry.

At the TD Garden, Boston Celtics will receive Philadelphia Sixers in the first game of the 2022/23 season (7:30 p.m. in Argentina; by Star+) and will close the Warriors in San Francisco before Los Angeles Lakers of LeBron James.

In an NBA where there will be records to break, stars to watch and teams that will try to reach the top, we review the 8 data what you have to know

In the league where 30 franchises participate, there will be an Argentine presence with three from Cordoba. Inside the field they will be Facundo Campazzonew reinforcement of Dallas Mavericksy Leandro Bolmaroconfirmed in Utah Jazz.

Facundo Campazzo goes for his revenge in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks

But it will also have participation Pablo Prigioni as Chris Finch’s assistant in the The Minnesota Timberwolves for the second consecutive year. In addition, the one born in Río Tercero is the technical director of the Argentine team.

The star of the Lakers will try to go down to the mythical Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the top scorer in the NBA. to their 37 yearsthe Rey accumulates 37,062 points, in 1,366 regular season games.

The historical ranking is led by the Lakers legend with 38,387 points in the 1,560 games he participated in for two decades, until his retirement in 1989 at the age of 42.

Le Bron James, 37, wants to make history in the NBA as the top scorer

The Serbian giant, Campazzo’s former teammate on the Denver Nuggets, is aiming for his third MVP award of the regular season. Jokic won it twice in a row, with impressive numbers, and will seek to match Larry Bird (1983-1986), Wilt Chamberlain (1965-1968) and Bill Russell (1960-1963).

The 27-year-old Balkan will try to lead his team to the NBA finals for the first time and will have fellow scorer Jamal Murray 100 percent recovered.

Nikola Jokic, MVP for two consecutive seasons in the NBA. The Serbian will seek to guide the Denver Nuggets to the title

With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Dramond Green as leaders of a franchise that won four rings in the last decade, the Golden State Warriors are looking to put behind them a crisis in the preseason that shook the structure after the punches in training between Green and Jordan Poole.

This season, the Warriors of San Francisco will have competitors in the West such as the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks or Minnesota Timberwolves and if they yearn for another star they must be united and take care of their references.

Stpehen Curry, idol and champion in Golden State Warriors (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

Although it was not a great transfer market, there were significant movements and some teams were strengthened to fight for the title.

In the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Donovan Mitchellscorer for the Utah Jazz, who also lost their star center, Rudy Gobert. The French. block leader, will power the Timberwolves.

Rudy Gobert, the new star of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The runners-up and one of the NBA’s top winners with 17 titles have had a preseason with the scandal that took the coach out of the team. Making Udokawho was suspended for violating the code of coexistence of the franchise for getting romantically involved with an employee.

Ime Udoka, coach of the Boston Celtics, separated from the squad for having a romantic relationship with an employee

Despite the departure of the coach and the impact that was generated, in Boston they are betting on repeating the great season with figures like Jason Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Marcus Smart.

After seasons full of frustration, several figures will aim to go for the ring. Personal problems, injuries and low performance marginalized them from the fight for the title.

James Harden has his chance to redeem himself in a great team like the Philadelphia Sixers, with Joel Embiid as his scoring partner. Kevin Durant will be one of his rivals in the New Jersey Nets and the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo will go for a new title with the Milwaukee Bucks, after the bad experience last season with the Celtics.

James Harden and Joel Embiid, a fearsome pair in Philadelphia Sixers

In the West, the Clippers are celebrating with the return of Kawhi Leonard, after a year without competition due to a ligament injury to his knee. The young man I Morantrevelation with the Memphis Grizzlies, and the devastating Zion Williamson in the Pelicans, they will seek to go one step further.

El base de Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul, is another one who is going for a feat in the NBA. The veteran can be among the three players with the most steals in the history of the competition.

The 37-year-old has recorded 2,453 steals in his 17-year career and is close to breaking the record for Michael Jordan, third with 2,514. ahead are Jason Kidd (2.684) y John Stockton (3.265).

Chris Paul, one of the Phoenix Suns figures in the NBA

