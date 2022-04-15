A new Nintendo remake is coming: Bandai Namco will bring back an action game

Some job offers from the Japanese company mention a project contracted by Nintendo.

Remastered games and remakes have been the order of the day since they became popular a few years ago, and it seems that Nintendo He doesn’t want to miss out on the opportunity. While we’ve already seen the company bring back old games, some of the wishes of fans of the Nintendo sagas have yet to come to Switch.

These wishes could be fulfilled by the hand of Bandai Namco, since thanks to some job offers from the Japanese company we know that it has a collaboration agreement with Nintendo. The vacancies, published on the Bandai Namco portal and collected by the Resetera community, mention a 3D action game whose name is unknown.

Fans speculate with Metroid Prime and Star FoxSpecifically in one of the offers there is talk of remastering or redo 3d scenery, so it seems clear that it is about bringing back some kind of Nintendo game that has been released on previous consoles of the brand. The community has started speculate with the Metroid Prime and Star Fox franchises, even Kid Icarus Uprising. Be that as it may, at the moment we only know that this collaboration agreement exists and that Bandai Namco needs visual artists for the project.

We must not forget that Nintendo itself is involved in the production of Metroid Prime 4, but the truth is that it seems that development is getting complicated and it goes a long way, since Retro Studios is still looking for staff in 2022. Calming the fans’ desire with some kind of remake of previous installments of the series could be a good solution to buy time, although to clarify all this we will have to wait for the next announcements by the Big N.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Nintendo, Bandai Namco, Remake, Remaster and Metroid Prime.