A new Nintendo Switch with a bigger screen and 4K resolution will be announced this year according to these reports

Nintendo is poised to unveil a new Nintendo Switch model this year with a larger screen that would use Samsung OLED technology, capable of setting a 4K resolution inside the dock.

This is a report from the Bloomberg media, where they indicate that the Japanese company would be prepared to announce and launch this new model next Christmas.

The alleged specifications of this new Nintendo Switch

Samsung will begin mass production of 7-inch 720p resolution OLED panels in June 2021. One million units are expected to be ready. These screens would be shipped to assemblers in July and would be the ones used by Nintendo.

For reference, the current Nintendo Switch model has a 6.2-inch screen and 720p resolution. The new model could look larger than the current one by replacing most of the black frame that surrounds the screen.

“The OLED display will consume less battery, offer better contrast and a faster response compared to the current Switch liquid crystal display.“said Yoshio Tamura, co-founder of display consultancy DSCC.

This news also comments on Nintendo’s decision to offer rigid OLED panels for its next model, “a cheaper and less flexible alternative to the type of technology commonly used in the latest smartphones.”

This rumored “Nintendo Switch Pro” has been sued many times by gamers at some point. Nintendo has always been silent and even the president of the company, Shuntaro Furukawa, commented that they would not announce a new model anytime soon.

This model, therefore, it would offer 720p resolution in portable format but could reach 4K within the dock.

Others think that Nintendo has no real reason to be in a rush with this supposed Nintendo Switch Pro model considering that the current console is selling incredibly well. In its entire life the console has exceeded 79 million consoles sold, surpassing Nintendo 3DS, and has become the best-selling console in the last two years.

Some thematic models have already appeared, but all with the same characteristics.

Nintendo recently held their last Nintendo Direct from September 4, 2019, and showed off some of the biggest games coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021. It seems they still have a few tricks up their sleeve.