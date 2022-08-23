A new part of the silos in the port of Beirut collapsed

This video image shows smoke and dust billowing from collapsing silos damaged during the massive August 2020 explosion at the port, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo)

Another major section of the devastated Beirut port silos collapsed Tuesday morning in a cloud of dust. No injuries were reported, the area had long been evacuated, but the collapse was another painful reminder of the horrific explosion of August 2020.

The collapse left the southern part of the silos next to a pile of charred ruins.. The northern block had already been slowly tipping over since the initial blast two years ago, but rapidly deteriorated after caught fire more than a month ago due to grain fermentation.

The ruins of the north block of Beirut port silos that withstood a devastating port explosion two years ago has collapsed. (AP/Hussein Malla)

The 50-year-old, 48-meter (157-foot) tall silos withstood the force of the explosion on August 4, 2020effectively protecting the western part of Beirut from the explosion that killed more than 200 people, injured more than 6,000, and severely damaged entire neighborhoods.

The burning structure collapsed Tuesday morning in a cloud of dust, leaving the south block next to a pile of charred ruins. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Emmanuel Duranda French civil engineer who volunteered for the government-commissioned team of experts, told The Associated Press that the speed of the tilt accelerated rapidly overnight on Monday, just hours before the collapse.

“There was a very sharp acceleration, as expectedDurand explained. “When this happens, you know it’s going to go away.”

The country’s interim environment minister, Nasser Yassin, told Lebanese television that the government will now look at how to ensure the southern bloc remains standing (REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir)

The acting environment minister of the country, Nasser Yassintold Lebanese television that the government will now seek how ensure the southern bloc remains standing. She urged residents near the port to wear masks and said experts would conduct air quality tests.

In April, the Lebanese government decided to demolish the silos, but suspended the decision after protests by the families of the victims and survivors of the explosion. They argue that silos can contain useful evidence for judicial investigationand that it should be a memory of the tragedy of 2020.

In July there was a fire in the north block of the silos due to grain fermentation. (AP/Hussein Malla)

In July there was a fire in the north block of the silos due to grain fermentation. Firefighters and Lebanese army soldiers were unable to put it out and it burned for more than a month. Authorities had warned the silo could collapse, but feared risking the lives of firefighters and soldiers struggling by getting too close to put out the fire or drop containers of water from helicopters.

Survivors of the explosion and residents near the port told AP what watching the fire from their homes and offices was like reliving the trauma of the port explosionwhich started with a fire in a warehouse near the silos containing hundreds of tons of explosive, ammonium nitrate, improperly stored there for years.

The grain fire had accelerated the rate of tilt of the crushed silo and caused irreversible damage to its weak concrete foundation. (REUTERS/Emilie Madi)

At the end of July, the environment and health ministries issued instructions to residents living near the port to stay indoors in well ventilated spaces.

Durand told the AP what grain fire had accelerated the tilt rate of the crushed silo and had caused irreversible damage to its flimsy concrete foundation.

The structure has deteriorated rapidly since then. At the end of July, part of the northern bloc collapsed for the first time. Days later, on the second anniversary of the Beirut port explosion, about a quarter of the structure collapsed. On Sunday, the fire spread to large sections of the silo.

