A new patent indicates the PS5 controller might read biometric data

Increasingly more Sony patents for probably controller designs are persevering with to look. This time, a patent filed by Sony particulars how a controller may measure biometric data from a participant’s hand, together with coronary heart charge. This data may then be used to offer suggestions to the sport, comparable to the emotional state of the participant, and even whether or not they like or dislike a personality.

You may see a few of the diagrams for the controller in the photos under.