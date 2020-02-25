A new patent indicates the PS5 controller might read biometric data

Increasingly more Sony patents for probably controller designs are persevering with to look. This time, a patent filed by Sony particulars how a controller may measure biometric data from a participant’s hand, together with coronary heart charge. This data may then be used to offer suggestions to the sport, comparable to the emotional state of the participant, and even whether or not they like or dislike a personality.
You may see a few of the diagrams for the controller in the photos under.
Whereas that is attention-grabbing, it’s vital to notice that Sony has talked about nothing of the type to date when revealing particulars about the next-generation PlayStation 5 controller. In truth, other than a small slip-up on a Sony web site that was shortly eliminated, Sony received’t even verify that the controller is known as the DualShock 5.
Confirmed particulars for the PlayStation 5 controller to date embody USB-C charging and a greater battery life, in addition to haptic suggestions that may present higher pressure in the sticks and triggers. We’ll proceed to offer updates on any data associated to PlayStation 5, which is at present scheduled to launch someday in Vacation 2020.
