A new programming language wants to supplant Rust as a successor to C++, hand in hand with Google: this is Carbon

A few hours ago, Google presented Carbon, which is the latest programming language created within Google (although also with external developers), and which aspires to be the successor to C++one of the most recurrent languages ​​by developers, especially for the deepest layers of the Android operating system.

During the Cpp North convention in Toronto, Chandler Carruth, who is Google’s technical lead for programming languages ​​and software foundations, shared the vision of a new programming language called Carbon and emphasized how many of today’s most popular programming languages ​​have successors that allow developers to be more productive.

Although Google developers have participated in the project, it is not exclusive to this company and seeks to integrate all developers who are interested in this project.

Rust is not a successor to C++, according to the developer





With this base, Carruth has remembered that Android developers know that Kotlin is the successor of Java, just as iOS developers know that Swift is the successor to Objective-C. Microsoft’s TypeScript has improved JavaScript. C++, which is used a lot at Google, is also a kind of successor to the C programming language original.

Really excited we’ve been able to start sharing our experimental work on #CarbonLang with the wider C++ community. That said, I’d suggest folks read up on the docs and maaaybe wait for our announcement keynote and Q&A from #CppNorth before leaping to too many assumptions. =]https://t.co/reDziIoeuM — Chandler Carruth (@chandlerc1024) July 19, 2022

Although for many people C+++ would already have a successor, which is Rust (originally a Mozilla project), since it has become more essential in Android and much loved by developers and also by Google, Carruth considers that although Rust is a great language to start a new project, it does not have the same “bidirectional interoperability” of Java and Kotlin, which hinders a constant migration. According to the expert, if Rust works, it’s a good option, but porting a C++ ecosystem to Rust is difficult.

Over the years Google has created several programming languages, some of which have become more popular such as Golang (or simply Go) was created in 2009 with the purpose of focusing on servers and distributed systems until it was adopted by the public. For its part, the Dart programming language, originally intended as a kind of alternative to JavaScript for the web, did not become popular until the release of Flutter.

Carbon Characteristics





Though Carbon has many of the same goals as RustLike helping developers create “performance-critical software,” Carbon also aims to be fully interoperable with C++ code. Also, the goal is to make the migration from C++ to Carbon as easy as possible.

Carruth shared some highlights of this programming language. Among others:

Introductory keywords and simple grammar

Input parameters of functions are read-only values

Import APIs via their package name

Types Explicitly Implement Interfaces

The project’s code is publicly hosted on GitHub and is open to pull requests, while Carbon’s culture is outlined as being accessible and inclusive to corporate employees and individuals alike.

Although Carbon started at Google, the team believes that for it to have any future success, Carbon needs to be “an independent, community-driven project”, not just powered by Google’s own uses. Carbon is currently just an experiment. In fact, interested developers can download the source code and experiment with it on their devices.