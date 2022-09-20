A new protagonist gains momentum in the elections in Brazil: the party of arms

Since Jair Bolsonaro came to power in 2019, about a thousand shooting clubs have been opened in Brazil and the number of hunters, sports shooters and collectors has jumped exponentially (AFP)

(Special Infobae – São Paulo, Brazil) – After the evangelicals and the landowners, the real novelty in the upcoming Brazilian elections in October is the so-called “party of arms” or “bullet bench”. The Asociation Pro-Armasthe main group that defends the arms liberalization for the population, inspired by the American model, has in fact decided to support the election of 81 candidates in favor of the cause.

The main objectives are the proposal to introduce the right to self-defense in article 5 of the Constitutionrepeal the Gun Control Act of 2003, known as the “Disarmament Statute”, and reduce taxes on weapons and ammunition. Among the candidates of Pro-Armas is the president of the association, Marcos Sborowski Pollonwhich is presented to the Chamber of Deputies for the state of Mato Grosso do Sul.

According to the Brazilian news agency Publica, Pollon he is known for his lectures to rural farmers on how to defend themselves, even advising them to open shooting clubs within their farms. This new political bloc supports the liberalization of weapons that the president wants Jair Bolsonaro and has among his referents his son, the deputy Eduardo Bolsonarowho a few days ago invited by Twitter a “all those who have bought a legal weapon to be volunteers” for his father’s election campaign.

Since 2019, the government of Bolsonaro has made the requirements for carrying weapons more flexible through some 40 regulatory decrees of the Disarmament Statute. Although the changes affect hunters, sports shooters and collectors, also known by the acronym CACsin reality what has happened is that the ordinary citizens have access to large-caliber weaponspreviously only authorized for use by police forces, such as semi-automatic rifles.

Eduardo Bolsonaro called on those who carry weapons or go to a shooting club to support his father in the elections (Twitter)

In addition, Brazilian citizens can now be armed in public places. The government of Bolsonaro It has also relaxed the restrictions on the number of weapons that can be owned, which went from 12 to 30, and for sports shooters, from 16 to 60. The result is that in three years, according to estimates from the I’m Peace Institute, registered weapons have tripled, going from about 351,000 in December 2018 to more than a million today, with 994 million cartridges sold. Shooting clubs have also increased and tourism routes have even been created, as in the case of the state of St. Catarinawhich last month passed a law creating its “Tire Tourist Route” which passes through 29 cities. “Considered a legacy of the European settlers in Santa Catarina, the practice of sports shooting thus receives a new incentive,” reads the official website of the Legislative Assembly of Santa Catarina (Alesc).

From the beginning of his term, Bolsonaro He has defended his project tooth and nail. “I want everyone to be armed because those who are armed will never be enslaved”, he had declared during a controversial meeting of ministers in 2020. In a recent meeting with evangelicals he also said that “Jesus didn’t buy a gun because there were no guns at the time”.

Despite Bolsonaro justifies the drop in the number of homicides in Brazil (down 7% in 2021 with 41,100 violent deaths) With the increase in weapons among the population, incidents of misuse have increased, with children accidentally killed by their parents, as occurred in May in Formosa, in the state of Goiásor addicts who shoot their relatives with duly registered weapons, as happened in August in Brumadinhoin Minas Gerais. The relaxation of the arms market also coincided with a drastic reduction in controls by the body in charge, which is the Brazilian Army, whose funds were cut in half in 2021, from 3.6 million reais in 2018 to 1.7 million. . In addition, until January 2022, the Army had suspended inspections of arms and ammunition imported from abroad.

Campaign posters of Jair Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva in Brasilia, during the final stretch of the electoral campaign to elect the president on October 2 (Reuters)

The greatest risk of the relaxation of controls is that organized crime can take advantage. Recently, a member of the main criminal group in Brazilthe First Capital Command (PCC), obtained authorization to buy six weapons, including a rifle, despite having a criminal record of 16 legal proceedings and five convictions. “it will only get worse”, he explains to Infobae Felipe Angelihead of advocacy for the I’m Peace Institute. “Studies carried out in the United States have shown that the impact of policies to relax the arms market on the increase in violence begins to be felt after at least three years. Therefore, we are only at the beginning and for Brazil it will be even more terrible”.

The Tribunal Supremo Federal The Brazilian STF is trying to contain this rampant scenario. Last September 5, the magistrate Edson Fachin suspended the decrees to make weapons more flexible for fear that political violence will increase during the next elections, clarifying that the possession of firearms will only be authorized for reasons of public security or national defense. “These decrees are unconstitutional because Bolsonaro did not consult Congress. We hope that they will be revoked and that a new regulation will soon put an end to this chaos”, comments Angeli.

In this complex scenario, there is also another worrying phenomenon. In addition to conventional weapons, also 3D printed or assembled weapons have begun to find a market in Brazil. Last March, the federal police operation “Florida Heat” uncovered a criminal network transporting 3D assembled weapons components from Miami until Rio de Janeiro. Among the clients of that network was a member of a militia, Ronnie Lessaaccused of the murder of the activist Marielle Franco. In the state of St. Catarinain the city of Sao Miguel do OesteA few months earlier, Brazilian authorities had seized neo-Nazi flags along with a 3D printer and a 3D weapon.

The lack of specific regulations will only favor the proliferation in Brazil of this “ghost guns”, meaning ghost guns because they do not have any serial numbers and have the great advantage of eluding metal detectors.

