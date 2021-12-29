A new PS5 game developed by former Call of Duty will begin production in 2022

Deviation Games announced this summer the creation of the studio and its partnership with Sony PlayStation.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 28 December 2021, 09:17 27 comments

2021 has been a very particular year in many things. The shortage of components has caused a serious absence of graphics and new generation consoles, and week by week we are learning the impact that the pandemic is having on developments, delaying many of them.

But it is also true that companies have gotten down to work and we have seen several company acquisitions, as well as collaborations with studios. It is the case of Deviation Games, the new team that has partnered with PlayStation since its inception this past summer. Your plan? Create a new triple A video game for PS5.

This collaboration comes from ex-developers of the Call of Duty series, such as Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell. In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Blundell has spoken about the intentions of the study and what they have in hand, ensuring that the new title will start production in 2022.

It could be a first person shooter gameThe project is not exactly small if we consider that the team already has more than 100 employees. Without yet knowing details about it, we can think that it is a first-person shooter game, or at least that would be the most logical considering the experience of the studio’s proper names. What they have confirmed is that they want bring innovation and find a good relationship between design and narrative.

We will therefore have to wait until this year to see if we know anything about the conception of this IP, which seems to be completely new. Remember that PlayStation Studios It already has a multitude of teams with more than twenty games in development, half of them being franchises that we do not know yet and that we will discover over the months.

Más sobre: Deviation Games, PS5, PlayStation Studios, PlayStation, Sony, Triple a y Call of Duty.