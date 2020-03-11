A New Spider-Man Spin-Off Movie Is Coming, But It’s Not Part Of The MCU

A model new Spider-Man spin-off movie is coming, nevertheless it’s not going to be part of the MCU. In accordance The Wrap, Sony has employed Great Spider-Man 2 creator Roberto Orci to jot down a model new spin-off. There’s no phrase on which persona the movie will focus on, then once more.

The essential factor issue to understand proper right here is that this movie shall be part of Sony’s private Spider-Man universe, and no longer the MCU. Sony’s Spidey universe moreover comprises Venom and Morbius, amongst others.

Orci is a Hollywood veteran. He co-created the TV shows Fringe and the Hawaii 5-O reboot, while he moreover wrote the model new Huge identify Trek movement photos and Enterprise: Not doable III.

