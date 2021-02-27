A new Superman movie is on the way with JJ Abrams as producer

A new Superman movie is on the way. This is a reboot that will have JJ Abrams as producer. According to information provided by Deadline, the script will be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, author and writer of the Black Panther comics.

Everything we know about this new Superman movie

Warner Bros and DC will be in charge of this Superman reboot, which in addition to JJ Abrams will have Hannah Minghella as producer. What still It has not been confirmed if Henry Cavill will put on the cape as the protagonist again, although he is already playing with other possible projects.

Ta-Nehisi Coates, who will be writing the script, has already written Black Panther and Captain America Marvel comic series, as well as appearing in the Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Panther film credits as a special thank you.

No more information about the Superman movie, like there is also no data on its possible release date.