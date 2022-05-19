A new technique is discovered in Gran Turismo 7 to break time records

Players of Polyphony’s driving title have discovered that the physics allow for this trick.

Anyone who is giving Gran Turismo 7 a hard time will be looking for ways to get faster on each of the circuits. There are not a few players who have added the title of Polyphony Digital since its launch on PS4 and PS5, so this trick that we are here to tell you about today can help the community scratch a few tenths.

The players have discovered a new technique to beat times that is working in certain circuit configurations. For example, the best choice is Kyoto Driving Park in its Yamagiwa + Miyabi version and in general on circuits with very long interior curbs. But what does it consist of?

Physics make us go on railsIt turns out that in the PlayStation game we can take advantage of positioning ourselves above the inner planes of long curves that have a white area next to them. As you can see in the video of the Super GT channel that we leave you below, if we correctly place the car on top of this painted area, the physics of the game will cause us to go on railsas if it were a train.

In this way, we will be able to step on the accelerator without fear and gain a few tenths per lap, taking advantage of even more in tests that are more extensive. Yes indeed: trying is riskysince we can lose the optimal line and go to the grass or lose control of the vehicle.

It must be clarified that not all circuits are suitable, so we recommend that you practice in areas with long curves where speed prevails. If you master it perfectly, in certain situations you can lower your time up to one second per lapsince the blocking of the physics of the car will allow us to trace at a much higher speed than usual.

It is a good option to test that it has not been patched and there are no known plans for it. At the moment, Polyphony continues to add content in the form of new cars and modes for its proposal, which will continue to receive news throughout the next few months. If you want to know what we thought of Yamauchi’s work, we invite you to take a look at the analysis of Gran Turismo 7 that we published in the month of March.

