A new Tiger King aftershow is coming to Netflix

The success of Netflix sequence Tiger King has been monumental, with the offbeat documentary – which follows the unusual lifetime of zookeeper Joe Unique and different animal sellers – turning into one of many most-watched programmes within the On-Demand platform’s historical past.

And for followers who’ve already burned by all seven episodes, there’s excellent news – they’re about to get extra Tiger King content material to get pleasure from with a new aftershow known as The Tiger King and I, which is able to see “Tiger King superfan” Joel McHale interview topics from the documentary together with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

“On April 12th, Netflix will launch an eighth instalment known as The Tiger King and I,” McHale stated in a brief promotional video. “It’s an aftershow hosted by me. I discuss to lots of people concerned within the mission…to see what’s occurred of their lives for the reason that launch of the sequence.

The one-off aftershow (which has been rumoured as a “new episode” for some time) guarantees to “deliver followers deeper into the weird and wonderful world of Tiger King” and supply “inside data, opinions and perception into the controversial, charming sequence that has turn out to be a worldwide sensation.”

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after present hosted by Joel McHale and that includes model new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

“It’s eye-opening and, hopefully, humorous,” McHale concluded.

It’s not at present clear how the aftershow might be filmed, however assuming it wasn’t created earlier than the coronavirus pandemic the format might even see McHale videocalling members slightly than interviewing them in individual, to preserve social distancing the place attainable.

Nonetheless, even when it’s slightly uncommon we’re positive Tiger King followers might be completely happy to get extra content material from the bizarre world of Joe Unique.

The Tiger King and I might be launched to stream on Netflix on the 12th April. Listed here are another Netflix exhibits you may get pleasure from