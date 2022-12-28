A new trailer for the NieR: Automata Ver.1.1a anime has been revealed, confirming its release date outside of Japan

The anime NieR: Automata Ver.1.1a already has Release date for the rest of the world: January 7, 2023.

As VG247 reports, Square Enix and Aniplex have shared a new trailer for the anime NieR: Automata Ver.1.1a where the release date outside of Japan is confirmed, this being January 7, 2023. In the case of Spain, the anime can be followed perfectly on the Crunchyroll streaming platform.

This trailer is characterized by introducing us once again to 9S and 2B in full action. You can check out the new trailer below:

The NieR: Automata Ver.1.1a anime will have certain differences from the video game. Although we will be able to see his well-known characters once again, events will take a different course. In the words of Yoko Taro, the director of NieR: “NieR: Automata was a story that we created to be a game, so copying it as is would not be an interesting story for an anime. So it occurred to me to change things“.

The plot of NieR: Automata Ver.1.1a focuses on 2B’s arrival on Earth to fight for humanity. On his journey, he will meet 9S and a good number of secrets and mysteries that inhabit this planet.

This anime features Yui Ishikawa as the voice of 2B (Mikasa Ackerman in Attack on Titan) and Natsuki Hanae as the voice of 9S (Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba).

If you want to know more about the NieR: Automata Ver.1.1a anime, don’t miss Yoko Taro’s latest statements and take a look (once again) at his first trailer.