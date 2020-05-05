A new Transformers movie is coming in summer 2022

The following installment in the Transformers franchise has been given a launch date – with the movie set to hit the massive display in summer 2022.

In response to the Hollywood Reporter, the as-yet untitled challenge has been earmarked for a 24th June launch, marking a 4 yr hole for the reason that final movie in the sequence – spin-off Bumblebee – was launched.

With a number of Transformers scripts presently mentioned to be in the works at Paramount, it is unclear particularly which challenge this launch date pertains to.

Joby Harold (Fringe of Tomorrow) and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) are each reportedly engaged on separate scripts for the franchise, whereas it is additionally believed the studio has plans for an animated prequel from Toy Story four director Josh Cooley.

It has already been confirmed that Bumblebee, which was essentially the most critically well-received movie in the franchise’s historical past, will likely be getting a sequel and it is believed that the script Harold is engaged on is set in this universe.

The script from Vanderbilt, in the meantime, is mentioned to be primarily based on Beast Wars – an animated Transformers TV sequence that aired in the late ’90s, set in the way forward for the “authentic” Transformers franchise.

No casting bulletins have been made for both project- though John Cena has beforehand registered his curiosity in showing in future Bumblebee movies.

In the meantime an animated origin origin sequence titled Transformers: Battle For Cybertron is additionally reportedly being made for Netflix.

