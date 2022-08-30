A new version of compact pick-up: how to reinvent itself to stay current

New look to update the original Duster Oroch in Renault Oroch as a product with its own identity

It was born in 2016 and came to occupy a space that had not had products in the Argentine market for years. Visually it was a compact double cab pick-upwhich could return to the path of those Japanese that entered the market in the 80s, imported, although naturally, endowed with ride comfort that did not exist at that time.

Also, it was a derivative of the Duster, so it had a good part of its characteristics. The Duster Oroch arrived and marked its territory positioning itself in a place that no one occupied, probably because they were focused on offering that product as requested as an SUV. in these times. Thus, it was a precursor, at least at this time of change in the global automotive industry, which is discarding sedans and turning its line up into Sport Utility Vehicles.

The new version is no longer Duster, it is dry Oroch, because at Renault they consider that it earned the right to be a product in itselfas compact pick-ups have begun to reappear, confirming that the idea was a good one.

The rear view allows you to appreciate the pickup qualities and the remarkable clearance of this compact pickup that is in its second generation

The main differential of the Oroch 2022 is under the hood. The 1.3-liter TCe turbo engine with 163 hp and 270 Nm of torque gives it the power and reaction it needed. Equip the two most equipped versions of the three that have been presented in a very interesting event held in Mendozain which all types of terrain and environments were combined, since the Trapiche and Salentein wineries They gave a very particular framework to test the vehicles and learn about their details.

The three versions are Emotion, which maintains the 1.6-liter SCe engine with 114CV and a 6-speed manual transmission with simple traction, the Iconic in which the aforementioned TCe 1.3 turbo engine is already incorporated, but with a CVT box and simple traction, and finally the Outsider, which is the 4×4 version of Oroch, with the same turbocharged engine and 6-speed manual gearbox.

In all cases, the interior has received a major renovation. It now has a new dashboard, upholstery and door panels that have improved comfort, but there is also more technology on board, in the two higher versions with the Easy Link system consisting of an 8″ multimedia screen that includes wireless connectivity for smartphones, both through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Completely renewed interior, with 8″ screen and wireless connectivity for any smartphone operating system

And in active safety equipment, there is now Electronic Stability Control (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Rollover System (ROM & RMI) which helps detect rollover tendencies of the car body and works as a prevention system in conjunction with ESP and TCS.

The load capacity is 650 kg and the drag capacity is 1,500 kg. Between the 8 fastening hooks and the 80 kg load on the tailgate lid, Oroch offers interesting versatility as a pick-up.

Beyond the aesthetic differences of the new version compared to the previous one, and that are part of the same renovation that Duster had a year ago, slope approach angles have been improved both front and rear, clearance and stability of a Multilink rear suspension.

The active safety of the new Oroch is highlighted by the stability and rollover control, a novelty in this vehicle

When testing the skill of the 4×4 version, have the torque starting at 1,800 RPM and be able to combine it with the 4WD Auto mode or the 4WD Lock, which allows 50% of the traction to be distributed forward and backward if it is necessary to ensure greater traction, it gives excellent results.

In very uneven slopes, it was possible to verify at very low speed how the Oroch can climb without needing a clean and jerk. Something similar when passing a ford with a good flow of water or some deep mud tracks.

Secondly, the 16-inch wheels, the now electro-hydraulic steering, and the aforementioned rear suspension, offer smoothness and precision for dirt or gravel roads that ensure safe driving also at higher speeds.

The two single-wheel drive versions. The Emotion retains the Cse engine of 1.6 liters and 114 hp. The Iconic incorporates the 1.6-liter turbo engine with CVT automatic gearbox

It is a very evolved vehicle compared to its predecessor and updated to the demands of a user who seeks to continue having the 4×4 with a more accessible price than the average, with comfort equipment and connectivity according to the times.

Speaking of price, the three Oroch versions range from $5,814,600 in the case of the Emotion 1.6 version SCe 114 2WD, up to $7,476,800 from the Outsider 1.3 TCe 163 4WD. In the middle, the Iconic 1.3 TCe 163 2WD CVT is priced from $7.310.200.

