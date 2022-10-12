A new wave of Russian bombing in Zaporizhzhia left at least seven dead

An office building of a car retailer destroyed during a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (REUTERS//Sergiy Chalyi)

In the early hours of Wednesday, Russia attacked again Ukrainemore precisely to the localities of Orijov y Stepnohirskin the region of Zaporizhzhia. The offensive with rocket launchers and artillery left at least seven deadas reported by Kirilo Tymoshenko, the ‘number two’ in President Volodimir Zelensky’s office.

Among the fatal victims are two employees of the district’s electrical networks, who were working to restore serviceconfirmed the governor of the region, Oleksandr Starukh.

“While carrying out restoration work on a power line damaged during repeated enemy fire, two district power grid workers, Dimitro Starichenko and Roman Melnik, were killed,” he explained, according to the news agency. Ukrinform.

After the attacks on power plants, many cities were left in the dark (REUTERS / Roman Baluk)

“If it wasn’t for today’s attacks, we would have already restored the supply of Energythe supply of agua and the communications that the terrorists damaged yesterday. Today Russia will only achieve one additional thing: it will delay our recovery a little, ”Zelensky said in his evening address.

On the other hand, the town of Nikopol -in the region of Dnipropetrovsk– was also attacked with multiple rocket launchers, according to the respective governor Yevhen Yevtushenko on Telegram.

These new bombings are part of a series of offensives that the Kremlin began in the wake of the explosion on the Kerch bridge last Saturdayand which destroyed much of the pass that connects Russia with Crimea.

The moment missiles hit the Glass Bridge in kyiv

This structure was one of Putin’s jewels and an explicit symbol of the annexation with the peninsula that had been awarded in 2014. The leader of the Kremlin responsibility in Ukraine for the attack and has since resumed bombing everywhere in the country, intensely.

Only during Tuesday, the local authorities registered impacts in KievLviv, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih and Vinnytsia en lo que se consideran “critical infrastructure”. Among them, two energy facilities were targeted -which generated supply problems-, public facilities -which led to large fires-, military command headquarters, residential buildings and vital civilian sites, among others.

Attack on critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia (Ukrainian State of Emergency Press Service/ via REUTERS)

On this occasion, Moscow used 12 S-300 missiles, Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers operating over the Caspian Sea, iranian attack drones y high precision and long range weapons, according to a statement from the invading army. For their part, Ukrainian spokesmen affirmed that, since this new offensive began, they have launched 83 missiles against their territory, leaving a balance of at least 19 people and 105 wounded.

Likewise, in the text the Russian officials indicated that “all assigned objectives were achieved”. This last statement caused great concern among the high command of the HIMwho stated that they could constitute war crimes. Due to the nature of the attacks, the High Commissioner for Human Rights stressed that destroying essential infrastructure for civilian life constitutes this crime.

“We are seriously concerned that certain attacks appear to have been directed at essential civilian infrastructure,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“We ask Russia to refrain from any escalation” of violence, he added during his address at a briefing in Geneva.

More than 105 people have already been injured in the new offensive (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Meanwhile, those who received with great euphoria the last actions of the Kremlin were the russian nationalists who they urged Putin to continue the devastating attacks and celebrated a response with “fierceness and cruelty”.

“This is one of those cases where the country has to show that we can hit back”wrote Alexander Kots, a war correspondent for the popular pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda.

Another voice was that of Sergei Mironov, a prominent Russian lawmaker who leads the state-backed party A Just Russia, who tweeted: “It’s time to fight! Fiercely, even cruelly. Without looking back at any Western censorship.”.

Also, the governor installed by Moscow in Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, stressed that “If similar measures had been taken every day to destroy enemy infrastructure, we would have finished everything in May and the kyiv regime would have been defeated. I hope that now the pace of the operation does not slow down.”

Authorities recorded a new Russian bombardment

Following this wave of attacks, which amid sirens forced residents to return to shelters after months of relative calm in the capital and many other cities, President Zelensky urged Western powers to help Ukraine build an “air-raid shield” compared to a Russia that still “has the means to intensify its offensive.”

In line with this, USA promised to increase shipments of defenses in this area, together with Germany which announced the delivery “in the next few days” of a first set of Iris-T missiles, capable of protecting an entire city.

(With information from Europe Press)

