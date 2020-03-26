‘A nightmare all over again’: after surviving Katrina, New Orleans battles Covid-19

Fifteen years after Katrina, the traditional city in Louisiana has develop to be one of many very important worst affected areas in the USA with the coronavirus

Ronald Lewis’s home was just a few of the primary to be rebuilt after Storm Katrina swept away loads of New Orleans’ Lower ninth ward. Throughout the 15 years after, as this city’s poorest neighbourhood struggled to recuperate, Lewis turned into its most impassioned suggest and cultural champion – founding father of the Space of Dance & Feathers, a gaggle museum dedicated to African American city aspect highway custom.

Nevertheless remaining week Lewis, the six- year-old group hero, turned into one of many very important first to die in New Orleans after contracting the unconventional coronavirus, which has swept by way of this city and in the course of the state of Louisiana at a value according to the worst on this planet.

