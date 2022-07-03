A Nintendo fan spends $40,000 to ask the company a question

He has purchased 100 shares to access a meeting interested in bringing back classic sagas like F-Zero.

Yesterday we told you that Nintendo does not plan to bring back many of its classic sagas according to the words said by its president, Shuntaro Furukawa, during an annual meeting of shareholders. What we did not know until now is that the person who asked that question has a very particular profile.

This person, anonymously named but with a Twitter account called Momijihas confirmed through social networks that You’ve invested $40,000 in stocks to be able to ask that question. at the meeting, as he is a die-hard fan of Nintendo and, in particular, of the F-Zero series.

Buying 100 shares gave you access to the meetingAs told to Business Insider, the fan wanted to know from Nintendo’s own executives if they had short-term plans with franchises like this, which has not had a new installment in the last 18 years. To do this, this resident in Japan has purchased 100 shares worth more than $400 each.

The most curious thing of all is that the fact of acquiring a hundred shares did not guarantee that he would be able to ask the question, although it did. allowed him access to the investor meeting. Although he achieved his goal, the response he received from Furukawa was not the most exciting for his hopes, although Shinya Takahashi left the door open, assuring that they are always considering how to develop new titles and remakes of this type of saga.

More about: Nintendo, F-Zero, Shareholders and Shuntaro Furukawa.