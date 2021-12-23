A “no look pass” and the play that left two rivals confused: Campazzo’s pearls in Denver’s defeat

Summary of Denver’s loss to Oklahoma City Thunder

The Denver Nuggets suffered a tough loss in the NBA. As visitors, they fell before him Oklahoma City Thunder, one of the teams with the worst record so far this season. It was 108-94 for the team of Gabriel Deck, who did not enter for the eighth consecutive game. In the Argentine duel, Facundo Campazzo he contributed from the bench for the Colorado team, who now have a record of 15 wins and 15 falls in the Western Conference.

After losing the first quarter by 10 points (18-28), coach Michael Malone sent the Cordovan guard onto the court at the start of the second period. And the contribution of Facu It was immediate: he was left with a long rebound and led his team’s counterattack, but when it looked like he was going to enable the rookie Nah’Shon Hyland for a triple, he kept the ball and misled two Thunder players -Tre Mann y Ty Jerome- to end the play with a pirouette under the hoop.

Campazzo’s next entry took place in the middle of the third quarter, the part that tipped the game for Oklahoma, since he stayed with the period by 14 points away (28-14) although the distance in several passages became more than 20 units. It was there when the Cordovan showed all his repertoire in defense and took an offensive foul from Luguentz Dort. Something that he repeated at the beginning of the final 12 minutes against the Serbian Aleksej Pokuševski.

In the offensive aspect, Facu scored two triples in seven attempts and added 1-2 from the free throw line. The match ended with 9 points, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks. He also added to his statistic 6 assists, and one of them was one of the highlights of the night. When the Nuggets were looking to get into the fight for the game, he gave a pass without looking (no look pass) to Austin Rivers, who closed the play with a triple.

Campazzo added 9 points and 6 assists in the defeat of the Nuggets (Getty Images via AFP)

Campazzo was on the court for almost 27 minutes and has already established himself as the sixth man in coach Malone’s rotation, who once the game was over was annoyed by the attitude of several of the players on his team. “When in doubt, I’m going to play guys who want to go out there and play hard,” the Denver coach said.

The one that added the most points for the Colorado franchise was Nikola Jokic. The Serbian giant scored 13 points in 25 minutes, but only fired nine shots. It was the second-lowest score for the Joker so far in the 2021-2022 regular season.

Another of the numbers that show the bad game for Denver was its poor effectiveness: 39.3% accuracy in field shots, with 29.5% in triples. So far in December, one of the cheerleaders from the last playoffs in the West has a record of five wins and the same number of losses.

On the premises, the jewel that the Oklahoma team has stood out. The canadian Shail Gilgeous-Alexander he achieved the second triple-double of his nascent career thanks to his 27 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

The next game for Campazzo’s Denver Nuggets will be today: from 11pm (Argentine time), they will host the Charlotte Hornets.

The Argentine guard added almost 27 minutes of play (Getty Images via AFP)

