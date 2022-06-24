A No More Heroes movie? It does not exist, but Suda51 already has a clear lead actor

The founder of Grasshopper Manufacture has also thought about who would direct the adventures of Travis Touchdown.

The No More Heroes franchise has managed to carve out a niche for itself among action games thanks to the unmistakable style of its creator Goichi Suda. Although Travis Touchdown’s adventures in video games have come to an end with No More Heroes 3, Suda51, as he is popularly known, has toyed with the idea of ​​seeing Travis on the big screen.

In an interview with Shacknews shared by VGC, the founder and CEO of Grasshopper Manufacture was asked who he would like to have for a hypothetical movie based on No More Heroes. Suda confessed that he would choose Ryan Gosling for the role of Travis Touchdownand for direction I would trust James Gunn.

Although the director of Guardians of the Galaxy was not the only name that the creative put on the table, Suda pointed out that in case of having a Japanese, he would like the film to be directed by the controversial Takashi Miike, director of Ichi, The Killer and Audition. No Grasshopper fan will have been surprised by these two names: Gunn worked with Suda on Lollipop Chainsaw, while Miike is referenced in the second and third installments of the No More Heroes saga.

Last week Lollipop Chainsaw was back in the news thanks to Dragami Games, who confirmed the return of the hack and slash thug after a decade since its launch. If you haven’t yet played the last challenge of the most dangerous laser katana otaku on Earth, remember that at 3DGames you have our analysis of No More Heroes 3 available.

More about: No more heroes, Suda51 and Cinema and videogames.