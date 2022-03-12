A number of anime sequence comparable to One Piece or Dragon Quest endure delays after the hack of Toei Animation

new episodes of 4 other anime sequence were not on time after a contemporary hacking incident introduced down a few of Toei Animation’s inner techniques.

In step with Siliconera, Toei Animation was once hacked on March 6when an unauthorized consumer tried to get right of entry to the corporate’s community, inflicting its on-line retailer and inner techniques to crash “will likely be quickly closed as a safety measure.“The suspension of the ones techniques will have an effect on the air dates of a few episodes in their anime sequence.

The closure has affected the printed schedules of cuatro sequence de anime en overall: Dragon Quest: The journey of Dai, One Piece, Digimon Ghost Sport y Scrumptious Celebration: Beautiful Treatment, they all suffering from the incident. The brand new episodes won’t air as deliberate, and up to date airing occasions will likely be posted at a later date.

Within the interim, some sequence will air reruns of earlier episodes as an alternative of the brand new episodes first of all deliberate for this weekend in some territories. Dragon Quest: The Journey of Dai will air its thirty first episode on March 12 as an alternative of its upcoming 73rd episode, whilst Scrumptious Celebration: Beautiful Treatment will air its fourth episode as an alternative of its 6th.

Toei Animation shared a press unencumber on March 7 to substantiate that their community have been compromised the day sooner than. They’re recently undertaking an investigation into the incident. to resolve the main points of the hack, particularly whether or not the safety breach affected any of your consumer and buyer knowledge.