A number of new SteamWorld video games are in construction

Just right information for fans of the saga SteamWorld. “Quite a lot of” collection video games are lately in construction via Symbol & Shape.

Marketed on account from twitter Symbol & Shape, the developer introduced that now not only one, however a number of new SteamWorld video games they’re in procedure. Symbol & Shape additionally introduced that the corporate can be officially modified to Thunderful Video games, drawing near its mother or father corporate. You’ll see the message under.

Good day! We’re overjoyed to percentage that a number of new SteamWorld video games are within the making! With this in thoughts, we’re going to commit this area to SteamWorld video games previous and new! Symbol & Shape is @ThunderfulGames at the present time. Identical other folks, new title! Practice us there for information on The Gunk and extra video games! percent.twitter.com/FQPpXS1t9i — Symbol & Shape is house Questing! (@ImageForm) Might 12, 2021

En 2018, Thunderful Video games was once based to merge unbiased studios Symbol & Shape and Zoink Video games beneath one umbrella. Then in 2020, Thunderful Video games additionally obtained Coatsink, creators of Jurassic International Aftermath and Esper. Now Symbol & Shape has turn out to be Thunderful Video games, and the corporate assures enthusiasts that it is almost about “Identical other folks, new title! “.

The following sport to return out of Symbol & Shape / Thunderful Video games can be The Gunk, solely for Xbox Sequence X / S, and lately scheduled for the tip of this yr 2021.

Symbol & Shape constructed his recognition operating on Nintendo platform video games, with SteamWorld Tower Protection launching on DSiWare in 2010. However since then, the collection has grown to turn out to be a well-liked and identified franchise, producing SteamWorld Dig, Dig 2, Heist and Quest. But even so, those video games have had a model on just about all platforms. Whilst the video games themselves fluctuate wildly, they’re all adventures led via fascinating steam-powered robots. The final sport within the franchise was once SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, which was once introduced in 2019.

Whilst we nonetheless have no idea what the brand new SteamWorld video games can be, Symbol & Shape he has attempted his good fortune in the whole lot, from the style of tower-defense, even platform video games or even card video games. Whichever route the group is heading subsequent, enthusiasts can keep happy that the SteamWorld franchise will proceed.