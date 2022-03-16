A number of Spanish cinemas get ready a marathon with all of the Harry Potter motion pictures prior to the premiere of Implausible Beasts 3

There is not any higher preparation imaginable prior to the discharge of Implausible Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets and techniques than rewatching all of the motion pictures within the Harry Potter saga. And what would you consider doing it in a cinema? The go back of the so-called Harry Potter Movie Fest has been introducedwhich shall be held in 5 towns right through Spain and the place the 8 motion pictures of the franchise will also be noticed in a row.

Is set a 24-hour marathon wherein all of the Harry Potter motion pictures shall be broadcast. Tickets are actually to be had at the legitimate Kinepolis website online, which publicizes that the development will happen the weekend of March 26 and 27. Those are the cinemas the place you’ll be able to benefit from the marathon:

Kinepolis Madrid Symbol Town

Kinepolis Valencia

Kinepolis Granada (Pulianas)

Kinepolis Alicante Plaza Mar 2

Cines Complete Barcelona

Even though no longer many main points were given, it’s been showed that There shall be surprises” for fanatics of the Harry Potter universe who need to sign up for the 24-hour celebration.

Implausible Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets and techniques would be the 3rd installment on this saga, which is scheduled to be launched in theaters on April 8, 2022. Essentially the most vital exchange on this installment shall be that of Mads Mikkelsen, who replaces Johnny Depp after Warner Bros. made up our minds to take away him from the movie.

A couple of months in the past we had been in a position to peer a impressive legitimate poster for Implausible Beasts: The Secrets and techniques of Dumbledore, which without delay advocates the nostalgia of Harry Potter lovers, in addition to this party that may happen in Spanish cinemas this month.