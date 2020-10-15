A.P.J Abdul kalam Birthday Anniversary: ​​Former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is the source of inspiration for all of us

new Delhi: The day of October 15 in history marks the birthday of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, who made India’s missile and nuclear weapons program a military and impregnable one. Under the leadership of soft-spoken Kalam with a very simple and simple personality, the Defense Research and Development Organization developed the most lethal and lethal weapon systems in the country. The birth anniversary of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is also known as World Student Day in the world. Also read – film is going to be made on APJ Abdul Kalam, Union Minister released poster

Born on 15 October 1931, Kalam considered the youth of the country as the true capital of the country and always inspired the children to dream big. Along with the President, he is also counted in the list of great scientists of the country. The 11th President of the country died in Shillong on 27 July 2015. Also Read – Credit to Abdul Kalam for making the country a missile power: Dr. Mishra, DG of BrahMos

APJ Abdul Kalam had aroused interest in science since his childhood, he was attracted to learn things and make new discoveries from the beginning. His talent can be gauged from this, on the basis of his hard work and new innovations of science, he was elected to the highest post in the country’s politics. Also Read – RSS will tell Muslim students the difference between Abdul Kalam and Kasab, the board said – shameful

APJ Abdul Kalam joined the Indian Space Research Organization in 1962 and since then he has never looked back and moved forward in the Indian defense sector. After this, Dr. Abdul Kalam has the credit of making SLV III missile India’s first indigenous satellite as project director. After this, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was the Science Advisor to the Defense Minister and Secretary of the Department of Security Research and Development from July 1992 to December 1999.

The sequence of other major events recorded in the history of the country to date is as follows: – 1686: Aurangzeb signed a peace treaty with Bijapur.

1918: Sai Baba of Shirdi renounced his body.

1931: Birth of former President and Missile Man APJ Abdul Kalam.

1932: Tata group launches first airline. It was named Tata Sons Limited.

1934: The Chinese Communists begin a journey of ten thousand kilometers, changing the basis of the communist revolution from southeast China to northwest China and Mao Setung emerged as the undisputed leader of the Chinese Communist Party.

1951: American television comedy serial ‘I Love Lucy’ begins airing. In it, Lucille Ball and her husband Daisy Earnaz played the lead roles. This serial was watched and appreciated worldwide.

1964: Nikita Khrushnev, the fiercest leader of the Soviet Union, announced his sudden retirement, which surprised the western countries.

1969: The assassination of Somalia’s President Cabdirashid Kelly Shermarke.

1987: In a military coup in Burkina Faso, the government chief Thomas Sankara is killed after the overthrow of him and eight others.

1988: Ujjwala Patil became the first Asian woman to visit the world.

1993: South African leaders Nelson Mandela and FW Clarke were selected for the Nobel Peace Prize on ending apartheid peacefully and laying the foundation for a new democratic South Africa.