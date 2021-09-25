A pal despatched obscene movies of his female friend to some other pal, stated – if no longer give 10 lakh rupees …

Buddy Blackmailing pal An individual has been arrested for blackmailing a chum through threatening to make his non-public video viral for the aim of extortion. A 30-year-old guy lodged a grievance that on September 23, any person had dropped an envelope with a host of flora at his space, police stated. The envelope contained a letter together with a pen power which purportedly contained obscene movies of the complainant with a woman pal. And there was once a letter with a danger of Rs 10 lakh. That if the cash isn’t given, then this video will probably be made viral the following morning itself.Additionally Learn – Indian Michael Jackson: That is the Michael Jackson of India, its dance steps will marvel you. Video was Viral

5 groups of police group of workers have been shaped to research the subject, wherein a lure was once laid to nab the blackmailer through protecting the stated bag on the given position and time beneath the Laxmi Nagar flyover. The blackmailer was once arrested at nighttime whilst choosing up the bag from the spot.

The accused, recognized as Sameer Johri (31), admitted that he had demanded a pen power and Rs 10 lakh within the stated envelope, which grew to become out to be his pal for the ultimate 7-8 years. They each used to paintings in a device corporate in 2020.

The accused had copied the information of his pal whilst he was once the usage of Johri’s pc for some paintings and forgot to log off. Johri took this step to repay his debt. He did all this because of loss of cash.

(Enter IANS)