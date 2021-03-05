A parody of Scarlet Witch and Vision takes Jimmy Fallon and Elizabeth Olsen on a journey through time

The star of Scarlet Witch and VisionElizabeth Olsen teamed up with Jimmy Fallon for a time-skipping comedy skit on the latest episode of The Tonight Show.

The duo teamed up for Wednesday’s episode of the late-night talk show to pay tribute to the Marvel series. And they did it with a five minute sketch (appropriately titled “FallonVision”) that transported Fallon and Olsen through various eras of television. The show’s sets and backgrounds, costumes, and presentation styles seemed to be inspired by different talk shows throughout television history.

The mock interview begins in the 1950s with a black and white segment in which Fallon welcomes Olsen to the show, as part of the press tour for his new fictional movie “The Boxcar Gals and the Fellas From Tulum.” . The show then changes over several decades, mimicking the series’ sitcom concept for Disney +, and ends with a major twist that we should have seen coming from the beginning.

The season finale of Scarlet Witch and Vision is included in the Disney + charts for tomorrow, March 5, 2021. Or what is the same: just a week after episode 8 of the MCU sitcom, in the which “Previously In” showed Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) taking Wanda on a journey down memory lane, forcing her to revisit some of her most traumatic moments. The episode left us with five theories and three lingering questions, which we hope to shed some light on this week.

However, if the answers do not arrive in the next episode, we could find out more in the new Marvel Studios documentary series, Assembled, which will begin airing exclusively on Disney + starting this March. The program will take viewers “Behind the scenes of MCU series and movies, following the filmmakers, cast and crew, as well as Marvel heroes every step of the way.”.

The first episode will open the curtain on Scarlet Witch and Vision and offer fans a fresh perspective on the production concept and the influences of sitcom, filmmaking methods, and filmmaking. “final challenges and rewards” of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience. In addition, it will feature exclusive commentary from Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and Paul Bettany (Vision), as well as other MCU stars.