A party in Denmark has designed its program with an artificial intelligence. And he’s going to stand for election

At this point in the film, with artificial intelligence (AI) creating art, music and chronicles, directing ships and planes, creating deepfakes that put the most experienced of views to the test and passing almost as human —or without the almost, that depending on who you ask—the question seems quite pertinent: why not let it set the course for governments?

It sounds bizarre, but in the Kingdom of Denmark there are those who believe that it would be a barbaric idea. So much so, in fact, that he has already set in motion the administrative machinery to achieve it.

At the end of May, the artist collective Computer Lars launched Det Syntetiske Parti, which translated into Spanish would be equivalent to El Partido Sintético. The name may be a bit cryptic, but it captures part of the essence of the Danish formation: its artificial character and its effort to synthesize ideas, something that it has achieved by using precisely the possibilities offered by AI.

The key to training is in your program. To develop it, its promoters have collected the proposals of the “microparties” emerged in the country over the last half century – they have gone back to 1970 – and have analyzed them with AI. The result, emphasizes one of its promoters, Asker Bryld Staunaes, is a proposal that encompasses “the political visions of the common person.”

With an eye on the UN goals

With its initiative, the Synthetic Party wants to “bring artificial intelligence to the human sphere of debate and discourse.” For now, the training allows the public to interact with its AI through a chatbot on Discord, where I could also contact those responsible.

“It tries to expand the imaginary about how we can work together in a better way,” Staunaes told TRT World. One of the objectives set by the training, in fact, is to add a new sustainable development objective to the list already drawn up by the United Nations Organization: to achieve a “more direct” coexistence between algorithms and humans.

“We are an anti-political party that intends to implement ‘Life With Artificials’ as the 18th of the UN’s sustainable development goals”, explains the formation, and settles: “we want to put an end to gray and white politicians who are not enough to create the Denmark that our children deserve.”

Behind the proposal -slides Staunaes- there would also be an ironic response to the hundreds of marginal parties created over the years in Denmark and that sometimes are presented more as social criticism than a real platform from which to promote policies.

stiftendk: 165 parties collect voter declarations – The Synthetic Party from Aarhus is one of them: – Our party is not for fun https://t.co/QV2iuoYNyn — AarhusPortal (@AarhusPortaldk) July 3, 2022

Some of the proposals elaborated by the Synthetic Party, in fact, seem very difficult to put into practice. Among his proposals stands out the creation of a universal basic income that would mean more than double the average wage in the country. Another would be to establish a kind of “lottery” with artificial intelligence that would randomly replace members of parliament with citizens every month, a kind of “lotocracy” with algorithms.

“The AI ​​knows that many of these microparties talk about direct democracy and are tired of representative democracy,” Staunaes told TRT World. The Western system doesn’t really work after the collapse of public discourse in the age of network algorithms.”

Computer Lars it won’t be easy in any case to take your ideas from theory to practice. Before that, he will need the almost 20,200 signatures that the legislation requires from the parties to attend the parliamentary elections, a mark from which he would still be very, very far away.

That does not mean that the objective is well defined and the calendar already drawn up: the Synthetic Party of Denmark wants to stand in the general elections of June 2023 and drag 20% ​​of the electorate that, it says, does not go to the polls. “The Synthetic Party activates anti-political couch potatoes,” he remarks. If the strategy worked, the prize would not be less: the percentage of participation in the 2019 meeting was 84.5%, which leaves a good fishing ground for voters.

If he wins at least one seat, he ensures that he will not sit idly by and will take advantage of the mandate to reinforce the weight of artificial intelligence in parliamentary debates.

Computer Lar’s initiative is not the only one or the first that has wanted to marry AI and politics. When in 2018 the residents of the Tama district, in Japan, had to vote for their new local leader, they found that one of the candidates was an AI, a robot named Michihito Matsuda who claimed that he would fight to end corruption. On the second lap he was third.

In Russia or New Zealand they have found similar surprises. Now Denmark could go one step further in that endeavor. For now, the Synthetic Party is already programming its rallies.