A pendrive collecting dust is a wasted USB: 10 ideas to get the most out of it on your PC

USB flash drives are possibly one of the most useful devices we have at home. However, with the proliferation of cloud storage, and other systems that no longer require physical media to store information, for many it has fallen into disuse.

However, if you have a USB hanging around your house and that you no longer use, perhaps these ideas will help you to use it again, since after all it’s “free” storage that we waste.

Install operating systems





Virtually any operating system can be installed on a USB stick, so we can always have it on hand in case we need to format a PCor even we want to boot the system from the USB itself.

To do this, the first thing is to copy the operating system files to the flash drive, creating a USB booteable and then configure the computer’s BIOS to prioritize booting from USB.

Share pen drive files on the network





If your router has a USB port, this can be used to share the files we have on a USB stick or external hard drive to other devices connected to the network, as if it were a kind of NAS.

While not as efficient and secure as a NAS can be, it is it can do us the fix to see the files of the hard disk from other devices or equipment connected to our network. In most routers, this option is found on the configuration page of the router itself, being able to make the files visible through FTP or from the network options of our operating system. The way to do it will depend on each router and provider.

Create a media server

With the help of our computer’s own operating system, or with external applications such as Kodi or Plex, it is possible to create a multimedia server for play any content we have on the flash drive. To do this, we will have to use a computer that acts as a bridge between other devices and thus allow playback from any computer on our network.

Another option is to connect the pendrive to the USB port of your WiFi router, if it has one. This method can also be used to set up a media server via your own hard drive or USB stick. In this way, we can play audio and video files from any device. To do this, you will have to touch the configuration of the router and allow the sharing of data through the network from the operating system.

Use the pendrive as a data recovery system





We have already learned that it is possible to connect an external hard drive or USB stick to the router to share files and even to create a multimedia server. However, it is not the only thing we can do in relation to files accessible from other devices. And it is that with the help of additional software or the operating system of our team, it is possible use a USB storage drive connected to the router as a recovery system o backup.

To do this, we will have to opt for some software that periodically sends files from a location on our computer to the hard drive connected to the router. In this way, in case of data loss, those that have been moved to the storage connected to the router will be safe. From Windows 10 and 11 we can perform this task through the option ‘Backup with File History’ located in the ‘Backup’ settings menu.

Carry portable applications

Many of the programs that we use in our daily lives on the computer also have a ‘portable version’, which is a version that does not need to be installed on the computer to workso we can copy the program files to a USB and run the application from the flash drive itself.

To do this, it is important to first find out if the program has a portable version, and download the files to the flash drive if we want to run the application from there. In this way, we can transport applications on the USB without having to install them on any computer.

Use a USB as a key to access your PC, or to remember the password





the usb stick can also be used as a physical key method to access a team. In the case of Windows, the operating system has functions for this. You just need to go to the configuration of the equipment, and in ‘Login Options’ search function ‘Security key’.

There is also third-party software like USB Raptor and the like to access any operating system just by inserting the USB into the computerbeing another interesting security method to access our system.

A USB with your contact information inside

If you are one of those who always carries a flash drive in the keys, this may be a good way to recover them in case of loss. And it is that with only create a text file with your contact information and store it inside your USB, you will have a better chance of recovering the keys if someone finds them lying around.

To give rise to this, you can always place a label on the surface of the flash drive that urges anyone who finds the keys to know how to contact you.

Use a flash drive to store all your encrypted passwords

When we have an account for each website we visit and tools we use, it can be difficult for you to remember each and every one of the passwords you use (because as a good user you always use a different one for each site, right?) . In addition to password managers, you can also use a flash drive to save this type of information, always encrypted in case it falls into the wrong hands.

As ways to encrypt your information, you can always use applications such as BitLocker, VeraCrypt, and the like. In this way, you can keep your information safe in case the USB ends up lost in any corner.

Record DTT programs





In some televisions it is possible to connect an external device to record DTT programming. Televisions such as those from Sony support this function, and it is very useful, especially when we want to record our favorite program so that we can watch it comfortably later.

Also, it is also possible to do it through Kodi. The application is more than a multimedia center, and through its different add-ons it is also possible to record DTT from the IPTV lists.

Use a flash drive to locally update equipment and software

As is logical, a USB memory allows you to store any type of file, so it is also possible to copy to the pendrive those files necessary to the firmware update of any equipment and software that allows this function. In this way, we can get to update from the BIOS of our PC, to the firmware of a television, or router.

When it comes to televisions, today practically any manufacturer has a method to install updates from the USB itself. The Xataka Smart Home colleagues have shown us how to do it on Sony, LG or Samsung TVs, although the procedure is similar in most models.