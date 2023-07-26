A Person Who Went To Rolling Loud Miami And Was Taken To The Hospital From The Festival Dies:

A Clemson student who was known for his “outgoing personality and contagious smile” died Saturday night in Miami after going to the Rolling Loud event.

Jordan Petrocchi, 23, from Seneca, South Carolina, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital within Miami Gardens while at the show. He was pronounced dead there.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, two Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units went to Hard Rock Stadium, 2269 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens, where tens of thousands of fans were watching their favorite acts perform, a spokesperson for the department told the Miami Herald.

Police in Miami-Dade County say that Jordan Petrocchi was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Saturday night while at the Rolling Loud Festival at the Hard Rock Stadium northwest of Miami. While officials wait for the results of the lab report, they don’t know what caused the death.

Around midnight on Saturday, a man was taken from the Miami Gardens event grounds to the hospital, where he afterward passed away according to Miami-Dade Police.

There Were No Indications Of Injuries On The Body:

The cops say that there were no indications of injuries and that test reports are still coming in. Officials did not say what the man’s name was or how old he was.

A Rolling Loud spokesperson said that a person passed at the hospital shortly after being taken from the event. No one knows for sure what killed the young man. NBC Miami says there were no indications of an argument, drugs, as well as sickness caused by the heat.

“We are still waiting for the toxicology report as well as an announcement from the medical examiner’s office,” Sierra stated Monday afternoon. The Homicide Bureau of the Miami-Dade Police Department is looking into it. No one from the government has said why he needed medical help.

The Temperature At The Event Site Reached 97 Degrees:

The temperature at the event site reached a scorching 97 degrees, and officials told people to stay hydrated.

Petrocchi’s friends and family said in a GoFundMe that the Clemson student, who was going to graduate within August, had a “promising future ahead of him and brought joy to everyone he encountered.”

“His friendly personality and contagious smile always made those around him feel better. “Jordan had an undeniable effect on all of our lives, whether he helped a friend out when they were in trouble or just made everyone laugh,” a message posted to the fundraiser said.

Petrocchi’s friends, Jackson Kroger as well as Brandon Black, have set up a GoFundMe campaign to pay for his burial and help his mother.

By Monday Afternoon The Group Had More Than $4,000 Within Donation:

By Monday afternoon, the group had more than $4,000 in donations. Kroger said through GoFundMe that Petrocchi was scheduled to graduate from South Carolina’s Clemson University in August.

Representatives from Rolling Loud also said that there was no proof that the concertgoer had been in a fight, used drugs, or got sick because of the heat.

On Facebook, Jordan Petrocchi’s friend Leo Santana wrote, “Rest in peace, Jordan Petrocchi. Every experience I have with you is so important. A decent guy gone away too soon ensure that the party keeps going until I get there. Think of yourself as a brother.”

His aunt, Pam Camarena, wrote on Facebook, “My nephew Jordan died in a very sudden way. Our hearts hurt a lot. He was a truly amazing young man. Don’t forget to pray for my sister. Jordan, we love you a lot. You will be missed forever.

Rolling Loud Is A Music Event:

Rolling Loud is a music event that has shows within Thailand, Germany, Portugal, as well as other places. It has more than 120 hip-hop, rap, as well as punk acts.

Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, as well as Playboi Carti were the main acts at the event within Miami Gardens over the weekend. Ice Spice, a rapper from the Bronx, also did a set.

NBC 6 reported that before the event, the organizers told people to drink plenty of water. The National Weather Service says that the high temperature on Saturday was 97 degrees.