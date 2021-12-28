A phenomenon like Among Us? Discover Project Zomboid, a survival RPG that has achieved success on Twitch

In recent months, it has grown in popularity on streaming platforms such as Twitch or YouTube.

If you are minimally connected to the world of video games, you are probably aware of the world phenomenon that supposed Among Us. Its launch in 2018 was nothing more than the silent prelude to a festival of success and fame, as several streamers helped its popularity grow back in 2020. This is a very isolated case in the video game industry, but it is possible that we are living the same situation con Project Zomboid.

Project Zomboid’s popularity on Twitch. Source: Twitch Tracker

To put a bit of context, Project Zomboid is a game released in 2011 (with an Early Access on Steam released in 2013) that tries to survive in a sandbox environment full of zombies. Well, it seems that this proposal has caught the attention of today’s players, since its popularity has grown like foam on streaming platforms such as Twitch Y YouTube, as Millenium points out.

Project Zomboid has managed to gather more than 48,000 simultaneous playersAlthough the game has not yet appeared in the most popular streamings in Spain, it has certainly captured the interest of 66,000 viewers, according to the most important peak in August. In addition to this, the title has also seen its sales increase on Steam since that same month of August, a few days in which it registered 7,100 simultaneous players. But this figure is left behind, since last Thursday they entered up to 48,250 concurrent users.

Concurrent players in Project Zomboid. Source: Reddit.

Are we facing a new case similar to Among Us? Time will tell if Project Zomboid can appeal to the most important streamers in each country, which would form a domino effect that would see the number of players grow. Of course, its creators have gone through a difficult development, since in the past they suffered a theft that endangered the stability of the project.

Más sobre: Project Zomboid, Twitch, YouTube y Among Us.