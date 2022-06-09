A phishing scam in Spain ends with 22 detainees who sent emails that seemed to be from banks to rob: this is how they operated

The Valencia Civil Guard today announced the arrest of 22 people spread across cities throughout Spain (the majority in Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona, ​​but also in San Sebastián, Oviedo, Tarragona, Seville and Pamplona) who were dedicated to creating fake webs and mails supplanting banking entities to scam other people.

They used the technique called phishing, very common in our country (town halls have also fallen into these traps). In addition, it has been discovered that they have the ability to generate large sums of money.

Bank scams are very common and often seem very real. As the banks themselves have warned, they will not ask you for your data via email so if you get an email like that, ignore it and notify the state security forces and the bank itself.

The detainees are attributed 61 crimes of continued fraud, belonging to a criminal group, 61 crimes of false documents, 61 discoveries and revelation of secrets. To be more discreet in their thefts, they did not take more than 500 euros in each of the scams carried out. Although in total it is known that they have achieved more than 100,000 euros. It is known that so far there are 61 victims.

How did they manage to steal?





This fraud gang created websites that seemed to belong to a Spanish banking entity. They then sent phishing emails. The person clicked on the link in this fake email, was redirected to the fake website and there he entered his keys, passwords or digital signatures that he used to access to bank accounts.

With this information, detainees could enter the account and transfer money. Since they did it in not very large quantities, there were people who were not aware of the theft. But other people did and they filed the complaints that allowed the investigation to begin. There were complaints filed with the Civil Guard, National Police, Mossos de Escuadra, Foral Police of NavarreErtzaintza and Madrid Municipal Police.

Use of money mules





To hide in these robberies, what the criminals did was resort to the so-called bank mules. A mule is a person who offers your bank account to receive money in exchange for a commission. Many times the mules do not know that they are part of a criminal network.

In fact, in other cases we have already seen how the so-called “mules” were captured through sentimental contact pages and people agreed to be part of this process deceived by an alleged sentimental partner, without knowing that he was being part of a criminal process.