A photo of Diego Simeone and his son Giovanni playing chess went viral: the error that triggered a cataract of memes

Memes invaded social networks after the error was detected

The main leagues in Europe are on vacation and the protagonists use social networks to show the different destinations they have selected to recover energy for the following season. Among the assets in the Internet world, Diego Simeone chose the Maldiva’s Islands as a location to get away from football for a few days. Nevertheless, never imagined that an innocent photo would generate a huge stir after a netizen realized a mistake.

The Cholo challenged his son Giovanni to a game of chess in the sand of the paradisiacal island with a beautiful landscape in the background. Quickly, a follower of the coach of the Atletico Madrid noted that Diego he did not have a king and that the board was upside down since the first square to the right of the player has to be white. Other retailers pointed out that the forward of the Hellas Verona I had three pawns in a row but several experts came out to explain that although it is rare, it is something that can happen.

People’s creativity quickly flourished and the memes were not long in coming. Comparisons for the tactical style that Cholo proclaims, defensive approaches within chess and jokes changing the board game were some of the topics that sports fans used to laugh at the error of the technical director and his son. Even a club from the South of Spain dedicated to chess, he personally invited Diego to teach him the basics to compete properly.

The original photo that sparked the controversy (@simeone)

While Cholo distances himself from his position at Atleti, the leaders continue to work to close a footballer from the Argentine team for next season. As reported by the newspaper As, Diego Simeone will try to reinforce the midfield and one of those targeted is Giovani Lo Celso, whom he has been targeting since his time at Betis (2018/19 season). Something that could tip the balance is that the Spanish team will play the next Champions League.

An important point in this story is that it is not a priority for coach Antonio Conte and the leaders of Tottenham would be willing to negotiate it, something that happened in recent months, when he was loaned to Villarreal, an institution in which he rediscovered his good level, so much so that he became a figure in the Yellow Submarine. In the last semester, with the shirt of the Spanish cast, Lo Celso played 22 games, in which he scored a goal and provided an assist.

The mattress, until now, finalized the landing of the young Brazilian winger from Gil Vicente de Portugal Samuel Lino, while he got rid of Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo) and Luis Suárez. In addition, the loan of Antoine Griezmann, whose transfer belongs to Barcelona, ​​ended.

