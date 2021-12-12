A Plague Tale 2 surprises again with a hyper-realistic trailer with gameplay and waves of rats

The sequel to one of the revelation games of 2019 prepares its return and is shown at The Game Awards 2021.

Updated 10 December 2021

After surprising us with the announcement of A Plague Tale: Requiem, the team of Asobo has made an appearance at The Game Awards 2021 to present a first gameplay trailer of this action, puzzle and mystery adventure that will be released on PC, Xbox Series, PS5 and Nintendo Switch (cloud version), which again surprises with its imposing staging.

Starring once more by the brothers Amicia and Hugo, this trailer has let us see some curious details such as the use of a ballesta to attack enemies or knock down obstacles. And of course the rats could not be absent, which seems to play a key role in the adventure when it opens on a date yet to be determined in 2022.

As we told you in the analysis of A Plague Tale: Innocence, “a good story can also make a difference in a video game”, and this adventure did. “With a mix of realism and fantasy that is translated on screen through slow stealth and puzzle mechanics.” All these key elements are expected to remain intact in Requiem, although its trailer already shows some other unpublished situations that promise to make us vibrate with excitement.

If you are an Xbox Game Pass user, you will be happy to know that the video game will be part of the Microsoft service from its launch day.

