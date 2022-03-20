A Plague Tale: Innocence will adapt its harsh story to television: first details of the series

The production will follow Amicia and Hugo on their quest to survive the Black Death and the Inquisition.

In 2019, Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive they captivated a lot of players with a story full of drama, death and desolation. A Plague Tale: Innocence invited us to follow the adventure of the brothers Amy and Hugo in its objective to survive the rats of the black plague and the soldiers of the Inquisition, not to mention other dangers and shortcomings of the medieval times in France.

But the story has potential beyond the video game sector, and that is why the production of a TV series. Mathieu Turi will act as director, who has already participated in films such as ‘Inglourious Basterds’, ‘Lucy’ or ‘Three days to kill’ as assistant director, while the series will be produced by Merlin Productions and co-produced by Focus Entertainment.

No information regarding the story has yet been given, but Mathieu Turi has confirmed the news on Twitter and states that “he can’t wait any longer to bring Amicia and Hugo’s journey to the screen”, so we can expect an adaptation of all the events that took place in A Plague Tale: Innocence. In this way, we will meet again with Amicia and her determination to survive the threats of the time while she searches for a remedy for the strange disease of his little brother.

The proposal of A Plague Tale: Innocence has been most captivating for us, and that is why we have included it as one of the 8 games set in the Middle Ages that we have enjoyed the most in the previous generation. Additionally, it looks like the brothers will continue their journey in A Plague Tale: Requiem, coming to next-gen and PC.

More about: A Plague Tale: Innocence and TV series and video games.