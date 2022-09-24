A Plague Tale: Requiem announces its duration, which will go directly to the point and will not beat around the bush

This second installment will last a little longer than the first.

The duration of video games It is a very important aspect, and at the same time relative to each person. Some want their experience not to end, while others want it to last no longer than necessary. Now Asobo Studio, developers of A Plague Tale: Requiem, have released its duration, which will be a little longer than innocence.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will last between 15 and 18 hours and they point out from Asobo Studio that there is no fillerIn the 19th issue of Play Magazine, Kevin Pinson, Lead Level Designer at Asobo has revealed the length. A Plague Tale: Requiem has lasted between 15 and 18 hoursbut this figure can vary depending on each type of player, as there are more complete users and others who opt for the more linear path.

It is best to take this number of hours as reference. The media MP1ST has collected the statements from the Play interview where Pinson reveals the role of the video game’s publisher, Focus Home Interactive: “Our publisher Focus Interactive encourages us to do the length we want for the game for the story we want to tell,” says the lead designer.

It’s all about the rhythm, there’s no filler, no trying to make it longer because we needed itKevin Pinson, Lead Level Designer at Asobo Studio“So we don’t have a specific number of hours as a target. It’s not something we take into account when we design the game. We’re a small team of 70 personas, so we have to be very drastic with our decisions. It’s all about the rhythm no padding, no you have to try to do it longer because we needed it,” concludes Pinson.

Yesterday we learned that thanks to the characteristics of the DualSense, A Plague Tale: Requiem will cause great sensations when playing it. title comes out next October 18 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. Seeing its gameplay makes you want to play it terribly. At 3DJuegos we have already tested the game for 4 hours and we already need its full version.

