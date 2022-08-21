A Plague Tale: Requiem completes its development and enters the Gold phase: Amicia and Hugo will not keep us waiting any longer

The official account has announced it by replying to a tweet from a user.

The first installment captivated to many players, and the truth is that the sequel looks like it will do the same. A Plague Tale: Requiem was shown a couple of days ago with a great gameplay trailer that served to raise our expectations. Now Asobo Studio has something to tell us that will make many happy.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is now GOLDA Plague Tale Requiem has finished its development and the adventure of Hugo and Amicia will not wait any longer and will be released on October 18. Has been the official account of the game on Twitter which has reported that the title is already Goldso it has finished its development and you will not suffer any delay.

The curious thing is that Asobo has announced it disputing a tweet from a user who pointed out that this it’s a beautiful day to announce that it’s Gold. Well, it has been: “True. We are delighted to announce that A Plague Tale: Requiem has gone GOLD.” It should be noted that Amicia and Hugo’s adventure will be at Gamescom 2022 with a playable demo.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will arrive on October 18 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch. The previous generation versions were discarded because it allows them to do things previously impossible. In addition, the title will reach Xbox Game Pass on the day of its launch.