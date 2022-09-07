A Plague Tale: Requiem confirms Spanish dubbing and expands its voices and subtitles to several languages

The next release of Asobo Studio will have voices in Spanish, something that Innocence did not have.

One of the most anticipated games of this final stretch of the year is A Plague Tale: Requiem, the new video game from Asobo Studio that from the first moment awoke the desire of the players, which has been increasing after the last gameplays and after knowing that the project has already reached the Gold phase, that is, that its development is finished.

Innocence did not have dubbing into SpanishMany wonder today to what level this Requiem will improve on the first installment of the studio, A Plague Tale: Innocence, released in October 2019. Well, beyond graphics and playable possibilities, it has been confirmed that the new title will have dubbing into Spanishbeing able to live the adventure of Amicia and Hugo with voices in Spanish and also subtitles in our language.

It is something that Innocence did not have, which was released at the time only with dubbing in English, French and German (although subtitles in many other languages). Voices expand with Spanish and Chinesewhile for the subtitles of this installment we can choose between English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Czech, Pocolo, Portuguese and Arabic.

In order to venture into the new journey that Asobo offers us, we will have to wait a little over a month, since A Plague Tale: Requiem has its release date set for next October 18, 2022when it will arrive on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and also on Nintendo Switch with a version through the cloud, although it is possible that in the future we will see more installments of a saga that has gained much prominence in recent years .

