A Plague Tale: Requiem details the personal dramas of its protagonists in a seemingly idyllic setting

A Plague Tale: Requiem managed to bring us back to the Medieval France with a first hyper-realistic preview, but Asobo Studio wanted to complete all the information about its next game with a gameplay that, in addition to confirming the launch for the October 18showed the heartbreaking story of this installment.

Hugo will have to resist his powers, and Amicia will face traumatic experiences.Here we could see how Amicia and Hugo tried to survive in a world where hostility is divided between murderous rats and enemies who will seek to capture the brothers on more than one occasion. However, the main scriptwriter of the installment, Sebastien Foxhas revealed other aspects that will make the journey of the protagonists difficult.

Starting with the little brother, the pro recalls some of the gameplay footage, commenting on the PlayStation Blog that “Hugo’s powers are developing — he’s going to struggle to keep them in check, and sometimes they’re going to bring him down. Although they will be key to escaping from dangerous situations, the young man needs Resist the risk of giving in to their powers“.

In Amicia’s case, Renard says that “she will have no choice but to take on the only role she can assume — but she will have to face the traumatic emotions that come with it. our characters no son superhumanosand the two protagonists will pay the price that comes with becoming a hero.” On the other hand, the last gameplay of the adventure introduced us to an area that, although it seems to be perfect, will present various dangers to Amicia and Hugo. Now, Renard confirms that this place is about Provencealthough it will not be the only territory that we will visit in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

For now, it is clear that all those players who enjoyed the prequel developed by Asobo Studio will find a good reason to play A Plague Tale: Requiem. Ultimately, the study will present some improved graphics thanks to a collaboration with NVIDIA, although if you want to know more about the experience of the two brothers, we recommend reading our review of A Plague Tale: Innocence.

