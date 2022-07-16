A Plague Tale: Requiem is released only in next gen because it allows them to do things previously impossible

Asobo Studio leaves behind PS4 and Xbox One, although it will release a version through the cloud for Nintendo Switch.

There is less left to get your hands on A Plague Tale: Requiem, the new game developed by Asobo Studio which brings Amicia and Hugo back after the first adventure. Both its release date and its main platforms are confirmed, with no versions for PS4 or Xbox One.

This has a very reasonable explanation, according to what the team itself has commented in an interview with EDGE magazine. The decision not to release it on the previous generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft is motivated by the fact that developing it solely for next gen allows them to go one step further not only graphically, but also technically and playably.

All heads to serve the narrativeKevin Choteau“In Innocence, parts of it could feel like a stage set due to technical limitations,” explains director Kevin Choteau. “With Requiem we have been able to take the horizon much further. All these advances are aimed at serving the narrative since, when we write, the higher power allows us to propose sequences that were previously impossible“.

Choteau is referring to things like fleeing chases from hundreds of thousands of rats (which can now climb using the environment after they have evolved) or dynamically evolving locations depending on what happens in history and the events that happen.

Therefore, the heartbreaking A Plague Tale: Requiem is released next October 18, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and also Nintendo Switch, the latter using cloud technology. At 3DJuegos we are looking forward to it tremendously, considering it one of the most anticipated games of this second half of the year.

3D Games Discord

More about: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Asobo Studio and Next Generation.