A Plague Tale: Requiem will reveal launch day and new gameplay in an event: date and time

The game did not miss its appointment at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase and showed us more details of its gameplay.

The Xbox and Bethesda Showcase has left us announcements for all kinds of tastes, and that is why fans of A Plague Tale: Innocence were encouraged by the details regarding its sequel. After all, A Plague Tale: Requiem showed gameplay loaded with new features involving Amicia, the protagonist, and her range of survival skills both rats and enemy soldiers.

However, the news about the next game from Asobo Studio does not end here. Because, as Focus Entertainment has shared on Twitter, it seems that we have a new appointment with A Plague Tale: Requiem: a live event that will be broadcast next June 23 at 6:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time. If you want to follow the news of the game, you will only have to connect to the YouTube channel of the distributor.

Those responsible for the game have already advanced a few details of the content that will be broadcast with the event. According to Focus Entertainment’s tweet, we can expect a gameplay more in depth and final release dateso we have good reasons to follow the direct if we are fans of the first installment.

Asobo Studio has not shared many details about its next title, but its trailers already prepare us for an adventure in which, to help our brother Hugo, we will be forced to go through rat-infested scenes. Beyond the gaming experience, Asobo Studio has confirmed several special editions with extras that will delve slightly into the universe of Amicia and Hugo, although we already dreamed of the release of the sequel and thought of 7 ideas for A Plague Tale: Requiem to live up to expectations.

