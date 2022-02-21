A player completes Halo Infinite in less than half an hour before the eyes of the game developers

The speedrunner has shown off his impressive skills, finishing in 29 minutes on Legendary Difficulty.

The last great adventure of the Master Chief has been the spiritual restart of the entire series, a game that adds some playable elements to the saga as interesting as the new hook of the armor of John-117, a tool that has already been squeezed by the speedrunners. The community of gamers fighting against the clock to finish their favorite games has become a different way of life and way of enjoying the video game.

This dedicated hobby served to spawn a video series that IGN has been running for quite some time now, called ‘Developers React‘, where developers from different studios react to the feats of speedrunners while watching your game live. This time it was Halo Infinite that starred in the video, with an impressive speedrun of 29 minutes hands on Sasquatch.

Sasquatch employs different rifts in the game to achieve the markIn the video they participate reacting from 343 Industries Mika LittleGameplay Designer, Brian TraugottHead of Level Design and Caleb Doughty, Game designer. The video shows how Sasquatch manages to reach this complex mark, employing game glitches and cracks to progress as quickly as possible, as well as displaying superb playability.

Recently, we were able to see how another speedrunner completed the challenging SIFU in 40 minutes and also did it without dying. When it comes to getting off the mark by breaking the game as much as possible, some speedrunning communities years have passed searching in every corner to be able to hunt down those bugs that allow them scratch a few seconds. One of the most surprising cases is that of The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion finished in 2 minutes and 33 seconds.

