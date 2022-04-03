A player deciphers the mysterious language of Tunic and is already translating the first texts

Andrew Shouldice’s beautiful title proposes a demanding adventure in the purest Legend of Zelda style.

From the first moment, Tunic conquered us with his beautiful visual section reminiscent of the classic games of The Legend of Zelda saga, but with careful graphics low poly that give it a tremendous personality. His demanding exploration is full of secrets and one of the most striking had to do with his particular invented language.

However, this mystery has been solved by Opsodeo, a Reddit user, in a post shared by Eurogamer. Despite what it may seem, this user he is not a linguistworks as a programmer and has barely beaten a couple of bosses in the time he has played, but he has managed to decipher the convoluted language of the game.

After finding the vowels, the consonants and determining the grammatical structure used in the language, he has launched translate all manual pages. Opsodeo has pointed out that although you do not usually learn much more in terms of gameplay by reading the manual, “it serves to discover things that would be impossible otherwise”.

The user refers in his publication to the presence of hexagons in the structure of the language, a clue that Andrew Shouldice already gave us in an interview with TheGamer. Curiously, this same month another game with a mysterious language, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, came to market, although in this case, the references to our alphabet were much more evident. If you want to know more about this great adventure in isometric view, remember that in 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Tunic available.

