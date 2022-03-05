A player dedicates almost 20,000 hours to Skyrim and still has several achievements to conquer

Bethesda’s successful RPG celebrated its tenth anniversary a few months ago.

It’s been over a decade since The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released on PC and consoles, but the RPG from Bethesda It continues to be talked about even today. In fact, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary, the company itself released a new edition with extensive extra content, and there are still players who continue to flock to it.

We have learned about the most curious case in this regard thanks to Game Rant, which has echoed a publication on Reddit in which a person shares an image of his uncle’s profile, which Has played 19,503 hours of Skyrim in your Steam account. What is striking is that Valve’s platform also specifies that you have not completed all the achievements.

As much as Skyrim is characterized by being vast and long, this mammoth number of hours is an outrage to dedicate to a game. However, the user in question has in his possession 70 out of 75 achievements which are specified in the progress of the work, missing the following: Thief, Master Criminal, Oblivion Walker, Apocrypha Peak and Dragon Rider.

You need 5 achievements to complete itThe truth is that they are achievements quite tedious, because some like Thief require picking more than 50 locks and stealing more than 50 pockets, and others like Dragon Rider are unlocked after managing to tame at least five dragons. Be that as it may, this player’s uncle has not managed to complete them, although he assures that he has playing every day since its launch.

As we have mentioned, The Elder Scrolls V continues to cause conversation today, not only because of the people who continue to play it, but also because of spectacular recreations with more modern engines or the different mods you keep getting. In addition, there are some projects carried out by fans that leave us with such striking things as real miniatures of the dungeons that we could explore during our trip.

